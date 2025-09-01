DOGE vs PI vs MAGAX: Utility Overshadows Hype in the Crypto Space

Meme Coins Compete with Utility Tokens for Investor Attention

Meme coins and utility tokens have been competing for investor attention for a while, but it seems like the crypto space is changing. Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on hype, while Pi Network (PI) is driven by its utility.

But a new meme coin in the crypto space, Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX), is combining diverse elements, from hype and community to impressive utility. Now, DOGE is stagnating, PI is going for $1, and MAGAX has now introduced the world’s first meme-to-earn ecosystem.

DOGE Popularity No Longer Sustains Its Growth

Dogecoin (DOGE), the first meme coin ever made, is now slowing down. Despite having a strong community, DOGE’s price has remained pretty stagnant, hovering near $0.2150 in eight months. It only recorded a 0.84% increase in the past month.

Even worse, DOGE has spent over 1,500 days below its all-time high, and this is the longest decline in history. DOGE used to thrive on celebrity endorsement and internet culture, but the hype behind its meteoric rise is fading.

With no major technological upgrades or a clear roadmap for utility in the near term, DOGE is only based on speculation. Investors are now questioning whether DOGE is sustainable, as even if it breaks out, it might stall again.

PI Targets $1 Mark Amidst Rising Demand and Utility

As for Pi Network (PI), it has been gaining a lot of attention by leaning heavily into utility. Currently trading at $0.3829, PI has gained 6.64% in the past week. Analysts are saying that it could finally bounce back after a sharp decline from its $20 billion market cap in February to just $2.7 billion now.

Experts are considering different factors, all of which they say could take PI to $1 this September. Pi is now upgrading to Stellar’s Protocol 23, which will unlock new functionality and expand its ecosystem. It also has companies like Valour, managing over $1 billion in assets, launching a PI ETP.

Cryptocurrencies are expected to benefit from potential Fed interest rate cuts, and PI could be one of them. Even if PI has been turbulent, it seems like its utility would help the value recover to its previous heights.

MAGAX Set to Dominate Meme Coin Space Upon Listing

Enter Moonshot MAGAX, a project that’s expected to redefine meme coins altogether. Unlike DOGE, which relies solely on hype, and PI, which focuses narrowly on utility, MAGAX combines community-driven virality with real functionality.

This is possible with its Meme-to-Earn ecosystem, which is the first of its kind. This model allows meme creators, remixers, and promoters to be rewarded in MAGAX tokens. This makes memes more than just a marketing tool, but an actual source of income for the community.

A New Approach to Meme Coins: MAGAX Blends Fun and Function

MAGAX features AI-powered meme recognition, which can identify trending memes online and then reward all the creators fairly. It also allows investors to stake the MAGAX token for passive income. What’s more, all MAGAX holders can invite others into the community and get referral bonuses.

MAGAX is designed with DAO governance, so all the token holders have direct control. They can vote on policies and ecosystem updates. Analysts are now predicting that MAGAX could grow by 166x once it’s publicly listed, way higher than what DOGE or PI could achieve now. Its sustained growth is also because of deflationary tokenomics, ensuring long-term scarcity and growth.

MAGAX Stage 1 Presale Over 85% Complete

The market is already responding to MAGAX. Its presale has crossed 85% of its Stage 1 target, raising over $47,000 out of $54,000, with tokens priced at just $0.00027. This early traction shows how confident investors are in MAGAX to dominate the meme coin space and grow a community.

In a market where DOGE’s hype is fading and PI fights to establish itself through utility, MAGAX combines the strengths of both strategies. Now is the best time for investors to buy into MAGAX at the cheapest price ever.

