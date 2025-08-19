Dogecoin and Pengu lose steam while this hot altcoin emerges as a 2025 front-runner

  • Dogecoin stalls near $0.24–$0.25, analysts eye $0.19 head-and-shoulders setup.
  • Pengu dips to $0.0316, analysts see $0.025 as healthy correction before push.
  • Remittix (RTX) builds PayFi rails with cross-chain, low-fee settlement focus.

Momentum rotated hard this week. Dogecoin and Pengu both cooled after sharp runs, while Remittix (RTX) kept attracting fresh eyes thanks to a simple, tradable storyline: utility now, and another listing reveal tied to a public milestone.

Here’s the quick, human read with prices and what analysts are flagging.

Dogecoin: profit-taking under a familiar ceiling

The Dogecoin price sits around $0.222–$0.223 today, with liquidity still deep enough for larger tickets.

Traders keep highlighting the same decision band near $0.24–$0.25; repeated rejections there have made any breakout a “confirmation first” trade.

Analyst chatter reflects that caution.

A fresh CMC Community post mapped a potential head-and-shoulders on the 4-hour chart with a target near $0.19, a setup that aligns with the recent fade in momentum. In short, bulls need a clean reclaim before the next leg.

Pengu: cooling after the pop

PENGU changes hands near $0.0316 today, down on the session after a strong July–August stretch.

The token’s tie-in to the Pudgy Penguins brand keeps interest high, but the tape has been choppy as fast money trims risk.

On the sentiment front, analyst Ali noted that a dip toward $0.025 looked like a “healthy correction,” citing momentum drivers like ETF ad placements, Asia growth, and millions of toy sales as tailwinds useful context, even if price still needs to stabilize before another push.

Remittix (RTX): the 2025 front-runner with a date

Remittix is a PayFi project building low-fee, cross-chain rails that settle as money in bank accounts, a narrative that keeps winning when markets get picky.

Two things stand out right now: the team has said it will reveal the name of its second centralized-exchange listing when the raise hits $22M.

On the site today, RTX shows 608 million tokens sold. Pricewise, the team has the token at $0.0969 right now, still under a dollar, and easy to size for many portfolios.

 

Why RTX keeps landing on watchlists:

  • Under-$1 entry: dashboard flags Next Price $0.0987, keeping unit costs low for position sizing.
  • Dated product milestone: Wallet beta on Sept 15, 2025, with Ethereum + Solana support confirmed in press.
  • Payments utility: crypto-to-bank payouts highlighted across 30+ countries in the beta notes.

If you’re sanity-checking the setup: Dogecoin and Pengu have clear technical hurdles and are digesting gains; Remittix pairs a real-world payments use case with a near-term, public trigger.

When timelines drive flows, catalysts often create their own liquidity window.

Where the smart money’s looking

For Dogecoin, let price confirm above the well-telegraphed resistance. For Pengu, stabilization after the pullback is key before chasing.

And for RTX, the mix of utility + a dated reveal keeps it on 2025 shortlists, especially with that $0.0969 handle and 608M tokens sold already visible on the dashboard.

If the raise milestone hits and the listing name drops, expect a proper discovery phase.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix:

Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Dogecoin and Pengu lose steam while this hot altcoin emerges as a 2025 front-runner appeared first on CoinJournal.

