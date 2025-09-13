Dogecoin and Pepe Holders Hunt the Next 100x Opportunity as ChatGPT 5 Singles Out a Viral New Meme Coin

The hunt for the next 100x meme coin is back on. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe coin (PEPE) still command loyal followings, but many of their holders are searching for the next breakout play. Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin that has already raised millions in presale and is quickly being tipped by analysts, and even tools like ChatGPT 5—as a viral contender for 2025.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) slowing momentum

Dogecoin(DOGE) will always be the original meme coin. Its branding is iconic, and its community is massive. But after more than a decade, DOGE is no longer the underdog. With a market cap in the billions, the room for parabolic growth is limited. Analysts project 2x or 3x returns in the next cycle, but the days of 100x runs are gone. That’s why many Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are diversifying into newer tokens that have the same viral appeal without the heavy baggage of size.

Pepe coin’s (PEPE) challenge to stay relevant

When the Pepe coin (PEPE)  exploded in 2023, it showed that meme culture still had the power to turn a small bet into a fortune. But fast forward to now, and PEPE has struggled to sustain the same energy. Trading volumes have cooled, and despite strong community engagement, new capital isn’t flooding in at the same pace. Without a fresh narrative or infrastructure upgrades, Pepe risks being remembered as a one-cycle wonder rather than the next Dogecoin.

Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is attracting attention

This is where Layer Brett changes the story. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it blends meme culture with real utility. Transactions are near-instant, gas fees are pennies, and staking rewards for early buyers are in the thousands of percent. On top of that, Brett’s branding has already gone viral, pulling in traders from across Solana, Ethereum, and even Dogecoin and Pepe communities.

What makes Layer Brett stand out is its size. With a presale valuation still tiny compared to DOGE and PEPE, it has the kind of asymmetric upside that meme traders crave. Even modest adoption could deliver 50x–100x returns, which is why whales and retail investors alike are buying in early.

How traders are positioning portfolios

The strategy forming in trading circles is clear. Many are keeping core positions in Dogecoin for stability, holding smaller bags of Pepe coin (PEPE)  in case it regains momentum, and then betting aggressively on Layer Brett for outsized returns. This diversification allows them to stay tied to the legacy meme brands while still chasing the next big winner.

The bigger shift in meme speculation

The excitement around Layer Brett isn’t just about memes—it’s about timing. Ethereum Layer 2 adoption is exploding, with analysts projecting transaction volume to surpass $10 trillion annually by 2027. By combining that scalability with meme energy, Layer Brett isn’t just another coin, it’s a meme project anchored to one of crypto’s fastest-growing sectors. That’s a combination investors haven’t seen before, and it explains why the presale is moving at record speed.

Conclusion

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe coin ( PEPE) are still part of the conversation, but they’re no longer the only options. Layer Brett (LBRETT) is shaping up to be the new face of meme speculation, offering the upside that legacy tokens can’t match. For traders looking to turn $1,000 into $100,000, Brett is the play many analysts are watching.

Dogecoin offers history. Pepe offers nostalgia. Layer Brett offers the future.

Don’t miss your chance to join the next top meme coin and stake for potentially life-changing rewards.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X.

