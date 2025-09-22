The post Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Bulls Nervous As Analysts Call Layer Brett The Only 100x Meme Play Left This Cycle  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are two meme coins that are increasingly popular among crypto investors. The wild rides in 2021 is one many analysts still point to as a reference for meme coin speculative potentials. But in recent years, both DOGE and SHIB are growing uneasy. Their price trajectory is stalled and not as attractive as wished.  In their place, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) at a presale of $0.0058 is emerging as the top meme coin to buy with over $3.9 million sold already. While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) hold strong communities, Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 technology and viral momentum are stealing the spotlight, promising explosive returns that could outpace the established meme giants. Dogecoin: The Meme Coin Veteran Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin, continues to thrive on its global brand and endorsements from figures like Elon Musk. Trading at around $0.26 with a $40 billion market cap, DOGE benefits from its use in tipping and microtransactions, bolstered by recent ETF speculation. Recent data shows steady retail accumulation, which reflects its enduring appeal.  Analysts also predict DOGE could reach $0.50-$1 by 2026, a 3-5x gain, if institutional inflows materialize. However, Dogecoin’s (DOGE) massive supply and reliance on hype limit its explosive potential, leaving bulls nervous as newer tokens promise higher multiples in this cycle. Shiba Inu: Building Beyond the Meme Shiba Inu (SHIB) has evolved from a meme token to a robust ecosystem with Shibarium. Its Layer 2 network supports DeFi, NFTs, and metaverse projects. With around a $7 billion market cap, SHIB’s growth is driven by token burns and adoption.  Increasing Shibarium transactions reveal widespread utility. Forecasts suggest SHIB hitting $0.00005-$0.0001 by 2026, a 3-5x upside. Despite its progress, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) trillion-token supply caps rapid gains, fueling anxiety among bulls as analysts pivot… The post Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Bulls Nervous As Analysts Call Layer Brett The Only 100x Meme Play Left This Cycle  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are two meme coins that are increasingly popular among crypto investors. The wild rides in 2021 is one many analysts still point to as a reference for meme coin speculative potentials. But in recent years, both DOGE and SHIB are growing uneasy. Their price trajectory is stalled and not as attractive as wished.  In their place, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) at a presale of $0.0058 is emerging as the top meme coin to buy with over $3.9 million sold already. While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) hold strong communities, Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 technology and viral momentum are stealing the spotlight, promising explosive returns that could outpace the established meme giants. Dogecoin: The Meme Coin Veteran Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin, continues to thrive on its global brand and endorsements from figures like Elon Musk. Trading at around $0.26 with a $40 billion market cap, DOGE benefits from its use in tipping and microtransactions, bolstered by recent ETF speculation. Recent data shows steady retail accumulation, which reflects its enduring appeal.  Analysts also predict DOGE could reach $0.50-$1 by 2026, a 3-5x gain, if institutional inflows materialize. However, Dogecoin’s (DOGE) massive supply and reliance on hype limit its explosive potential, leaving bulls nervous as newer tokens promise higher multiples in this cycle. Shiba Inu: Building Beyond the Meme Shiba Inu (SHIB) has evolved from a meme token to a robust ecosystem with Shibarium. Its Layer 2 network supports DeFi, NFTs, and metaverse projects. With around a $7 billion market cap, SHIB’s growth is driven by token burns and adoption.  Increasing Shibarium transactions reveal widespread utility. Forecasts suggest SHIB hitting $0.00005-$0.0001 by 2026, a 3-5x upside. Despite its progress, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) trillion-token supply caps rapid gains, fueling anxiety among bulls as analysts pivot…

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Bulls Nervous As Analysts Call Layer Brett The Only 100x Meme Play Left This Cycle

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 13:33
1
1$0.00787+2.59%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000121-6.92%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.62-9.47%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04099-10.91%
Capverse
CAP$0.14354-5.09%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000592+1.71%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4745-10.69%
BULLS
BULLS$744.07-1.09%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002349-14.39%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are two meme coins that are increasingly popular among crypto investors. The wild rides in 2021 is one many analysts still point to as a reference for meme coin speculative potentials. But in recent years, both DOGE and SHIB are growing uneasy. Their price trajectory is stalled and not as attractive as wished. 

In their place, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) at a presale of $0.0058 is emerging as the top meme coin to buy with over $3.9 million sold already. While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) hold strong communities, Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 technology and viral momentum are stealing the spotlight, promising explosive returns that could outpace the established meme giants.

Dogecoin: The Meme Coin Veteran

Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin, continues to thrive on its global brand and endorsements from figures like Elon Musk. Trading at around $0.26 with a $40 billion market cap, DOGE benefits from its use in tipping and microtransactions, bolstered by recent ETF speculation. Recent data shows steady retail accumulation, which reflects its enduring appeal. 

Analysts also predict DOGE could reach $0.50-$1 by 2026, a 3-5x gain, if institutional inflows materialize. However, Dogecoin’s (DOGE) massive supply and reliance on hype limit its explosive potential, leaving bulls nervous as newer tokens promise higher multiples in this cycle.

Shiba Inu: Building Beyond the Meme

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has evolved from a meme token to a robust ecosystem with Shibarium. Its Layer 2 network supports DeFi, NFTs, and metaverse projects. With around a $7 billion market cap, SHIB’s growth is driven by token burns and adoption. 

Increasing Shibarium transactions reveal widespread utility. Forecasts suggest SHIB hitting $0.00005-$0.0001 by 2026, a 3-5x upside. Despite its progress, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) trillion-token supply caps rapid gains, fueling anxiety among bulls as analysts pivot to fresher, high-beta opportunities.

Layer Brett: The 100x Meme Coin Disruptor

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is shaking up the meme coin space, priced at $0.0058 in presale and hailed as the top meme coin to buy. Built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, it offers fast transactions, low fees, and staking rewards, blending viral meme appeal with scalable tech for NFTs and community governance.

Analysts project Layer Brett to ride to $0.50-$0.60 by late 2025, a 100x leap from its presale price, driven by exchange listings and meme coin mania. In investment terms, a $1,000 investment could buy $86,207 at $0.50, dwarfing DOGE and SHIB returns. Layer Brett’s low market cap and viral energy make it the only 100x play left this cycle.

Why Bulls Are Shifting Focus

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) anchored by loyal communities and growing utilities offer 2/3x gains but their large market caps limit moonshot potential. Dogecoin’s (DOGE) ETF hopes and Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Shibarium growth face risks like regulatory delays or market corrections. 

On the other hand, Layer Brett’s 100x forecast is fueled by its presale entry and core tech utility. Trends show investors diversifying into Layer Brett are seeking to capture its explosive upside while hedging with established meme coins.

Conclusion

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu bulls are nervous as their 3-5x upside pales against Layer Brett’s 100x potential. Layer Brett ($LBRETT) fast rising $0.0058 presale and Layer 2 foundation offer a rare shot at transformative wealth. While DOGE and SHIB hold their ground, Layer Brett could redefine the meme coin landscape in 2025.

Don’t miss Layer Brett’s presale—stake now for the meme coin edge.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/dogecoin-and-shiba-inu-bulls-nervous-as-analysts-call-layer-brett-the-only-100x-meme-play-left-this-cycle/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

China’s WeRide and PonyAI to bring robotaxis in Singapore

China’s WeRide and PonyAI to bring robotaxis in Singapore

The post China’s WeRide and PonyAI to bring robotaxis in Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore is set to welcome autonomous ride-hailing vehicles as Chinese companies Pony AI Inc. and WeRide Inc. partner with local firms to launch robotaxi services in the city-state. WeRide said it will work with Grab Holdings Ltd of Singapore to provide autonomous rides for users travelling on two authorized routes in the Punggol neighbourhood. Pony AI outlined a parallel push with ComfortDelGro. The companies aim to start service within the next several months. The move positions Singapore as a key hub for driverless transport in Southeast Asia. Singapore’s Land Transport Authority said its route will cover 12 kilometres in Punggol. WeRide and Grab will operate vehicles along 10km and 12km routes, matching the government’s approved routes for trials. Singapore positions itself as a hub for robotaxi deployment The announcements follow a June update from the Ministry of Transport of Singapore. This particular update suggested that the government intends to introduce autonomous vehicles across public housing estates by year-end and integrate the technology within the national public transport system. Chinese autonomous-driving firms are also pushing abroad. US-listed Pony AI and WeRide, along with Baidu’s Apollo Go, are pressing across Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Baidu Inc. is preparing to launch Apollo Go in Malaysia and Singapore as soon as this year, according to an earlier report by Bloomberg. Tesla Robotaxi Pilot draws scrutiny after three crashes in Austin Meanwhile, in the United States, Tesla’s early data on its own self-driving pilot is drawing attention. A crash report filed with federal regulators lists three collisions tied to the Tesla robotaxi program, only 10 days after the pilot began in Austin, Texas. Tesla withheld much of the detailed data in the filing, citing proprietary information. The fleet, made up of about a dozen cars, had covered up to 7,000 miles in…
holoride
RIDE$0.000957-7.08%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9737-7.36%
Movement
MOVE$0.1191-7.09%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 07:06
Partager
Top 5 Presales to Buy in September: Lyno AI, Ozak AI, and Layer Brett

Top 5 Presales to Buy in September: Lyno AI, Ozak AI, and Layer Brett

Lyno AI heats up the September crypto market with promising opportunities to investors. In addition to Lyno AI, Ozak AI analytics prowess and Layer Brett multichain momentum require focus this month. They are the kind of projects that can be found in a saturated environment and have the potential of high returns. Experience the Power […] The post Top 5 Presales to Buy in September: Lyno AI, Ozak AI, and Layer Brett appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
KIND
KIND$0.004241-11.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1296-11.11%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 13:14
Partager
Tianfeng Securities' subsidiary obtains Hong Kong's third virtual asset license and can provide virtual asset trading services

Tianfeng Securities' subsidiary obtains Hong Kong's third virtual asset license and can provide virtual asset trading services

PANews reported on June 27 that Tianfeng Securities stated on an interactive platform that its wholly-owned subsidiary Tianfeng International Securities and Futures Co., Ltd. has been approved by the Hong
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0776+7.03%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1064-12.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 15:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

China’s WeRide and PonyAI to bring robotaxis in Singapore

Top 5 Presales to Buy in September: Lyno AI, Ozak AI, and Layer Brett

Tianfeng Securities' subsidiary obtains Hong Kong's third virtual asset license and can provide virtual asset trading services

Tax-Free Crypto Cloud Mining Platforms for 2025

Hyperliquid's success and hidden dangers