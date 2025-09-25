Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Face New ETH L2 Meme Coin Rival Promising Faster, Cheaper Transactions Than ADA

When speaking of the biggest meme coins on the market, there’s no ignoring Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) because of their long reign as the biggest winners and meme coin pioneers over the years. However, while both DOGE and SHIB continue to show class, they are faced by strong competition from newer meme tokens with utility-driven projects.  One of these new contenders is Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum-based meme token with a Layer 2 scaling platform. Having raised over $4 million during presale, analysts are backing LBETT as the next big crypto. Could Brett become the meme coin that surpasses DOGE and SHIB by providing utility and solving problems ADA cannot? Let’s find out.  Layer Brett presale hits $4 million in record time Not many crypto presales can boast the same speed as Layer Brett in the crypto market. Within a few weeks, the project has attained a presale revenue of over $4 million, which is an unusual record. Here’s why Layer Brett is causing FOMO in the altcoin market: Early Entry Advantage: With a presale price of $0.0058, Layer Brett is giving early investors a chance at acquiring it at the floor level before it explodes. Those who buy in early can anticipate its room for 100x potential growth in 2025 after its full launch. Scalability & Low Fees: Layer Brett is powered by Ethereum’s Layer-2 technology. This gives it a serious edge with near-instant transactions and low gas costs. With these features, traders can enjoy better efficiency than what competitors like ADA offer, making Layer Brett more appealing to active crypto traders. Staking Rewards: Another standout feature of Layer Brett is its record-breaking staking program that offers passive income opportunities to investors. Early token holders can lock up LBRETT and earn impressive returns up to 630% while waiting for the project’s launch and potential rally. The combination of strong presale speed, low pricing, strong tokenomics, real utility, and the viral meme energy that drove meme tokens like PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB sets the foundation for Layer Brett to explode over the coming months. Analysts are projecting short-term gains up to 100% and long-term projections up to 15,000x or more.  Shiba Inu slows down despite ecosystem developments  SHIB brought massive returns in its early days thanks to viral internet moves and community drive. However, despite the various developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem (including the launch of a Layer 2 platform called Shibarium and ecosystem tokens like BONE and LEASH), SHIB faces constraints around having a huge token supply and slow network maturity that limit explosive gains. Also, the SHIB price has maintained a downward trajectory over the years, with its highest price of $0.00008845 proving difficult to replicate since 2021. Conversely, Layer Brett is a new meme coin with massive demand that isn’t ready to slow down. Some LBRETT projections consider the new meme coin for 20x to 100x gains over the coming months.  Dogecoin could be sidelined by newer meme coins  Unlike Layer Brett and SHIB, Dogecoin is a pure meme coin that lacks utility. Although DOGE remains a big name in the meme coin ecosystem, it lacks user-centric features like staking, and the DOGE ecosystem still suffers from limited scalability.  Analysts believe that if Layer Brett can maintain its presale momentum, deliver on its promise of near-zero fees, and secure strong exchange listings, it could be the next 100x meme coin and outpace what DOGE and SHIB can realistically offer despite their big-name status.  Website: https://layerbrett.com  Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett  X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett)  When speaking of the biggest meme coins on the market, there’s no ignoring Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) because of their long reign as the biggest winners and meme coin pioneers over the years. However, while both DOGE and SHIB continue to show class, they are faced by strong competition from newer meme tokens with utility-driven projects.  One of these new contenders is Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum-based meme token with a Layer 2 scaling platform. Having raised over $4 million during presale, analysts are backing LBETT as the next big crypto. Could Brett become the meme coin that surpasses DOGE and SHIB by providing utility and solving problems ADA cannot? Let’s find out.  Layer Brett presale hits $4 million in record time Not many crypto presales can boast the same speed as Layer Brett in the crypto market. Within a few weeks, the project has attained a presale revenue of over $4 million, which is an unusual record. Here’s why Layer Brett is causing FOMO in the altcoin market: Early Entry Advantage: With a presale price of $0.0058, Layer Brett is giving early investors a chance at acquiring it at the floor level before it explodes. Those who buy in early can anticipate its room for 100x potential growth in 2025 after its full launch. Scalability & Low Fees: Layer Brett is powered by Ethereum’s Layer-2 technology. This gives it a serious edge with near-instant transactions and low gas costs. With these features, traders can enjoy better efficiency than what competitors like ADA offer, making Layer Brett more appealing to active crypto traders. Staking Rewards: Another standout feature of Layer Brett is its record-breaking staking program that offers passive income opportunities to investors. Early token holders can lock up LBRETT and earn impressive returns up to 630% while waiting for the project’s launch and potential rally. The combination of strong presale speed, low pricing, strong tokenomics, real utility, and the viral meme energy that drove meme tokens like PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB sets the foundation for Layer Brett to explode over the coming months. Analysts are projecting short-term gains up to 100% and long-term projections up to 15,000x or more.  Shiba Inu slows down despite ecosystem developments  SHIB brought massive returns in its early days thanks to viral internet moves and community drive. However, despite the various developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem (including the launch of a Layer 2 platform called Shibarium and ecosystem tokens like BONE and LEASH), SHIB faces constraints around having a huge token supply and slow network maturity that limit explosive gains. Also, the SHIB price has maintained a downward trajectory over the years, with its highest price of $0.00008845 proving difficult to replicate since 2021. Conversely, Layer Brett is a new meme coin with massive demand that isn’t ready to slow down. Some LBRETT projections consider the new meme coin for 20x to 100x gains over the coming months.  Dogecoin could be sidelined by newer meme coins  Unlike Layer Brett and SHIB, Dogecoin is a pure meme coin that lacks utility. Although DOGE remains a big name in the meme coin ecosystem, it lacks user-centric features like staking, and the DOGE ecosystem still suffers from limited scalability.  Analysts believe that if Layer Brett can maintain its presale momentum, deliver on its promise of near-zero fees, and secure strong exchange listings, it could be the next 100x meme coin and outpace what DOGE and SHIB can realistically offer despite their big-name status.  Website: https://layerbrett.com  Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett  X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) 

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Face New ETH L2 Meme Coin Rival Promising Faster, Cheaper Transactions Than ADA

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/25 02:50
NEAR
NEAR$3,049+2,93%
Threshold
T$0,01556+0,12%
RealLink
REAL$0,06414+6,70%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001223+0,82%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0,1523-1,67%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000578+2,48%
Cardano
ADA$0,8196+0,84%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002388+0,80%
Ethereum
ETH$4 164,54-0,26%
dogecoin-doge LBR

When speaking of the biggest meme coins on the market, there’s no ignoring Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) because of their long reign as the biggest winners and meme coin pioneers over the years. However, while both DOGE and SHIB continue to show class, they are faced by strong competition from newer meme tokens with utility-driven projects. 

One of these new contenders is Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum-based meme token with a Layer 2 scaling platform. Having raised over $4 million during presale, analysts are backing LBETT as the next big crypto. Could Brett become the meme coin that surpasses DOGE and SHIB by providing utility and solving problems ADA cannot? Let’s find out. 

Layer Brett presale hits $4 million in record time

Not many crypto presales can boast the same speed as Layer Brett in the crypto market. Within a few weeks, the project has attained a presale revenue of over $4 million, which is an unusual record. Here’s why Layer Brett is causing FOMO in the altcoin market:

  • Early Entry Advantage: With a presale price of $0.0058, Layer Brett is giving early investors a chance at acquiring it at the floor level before it explodes. Those who buy in early can anticipate its room for 100x potential growth in 2025 after its full launch.
  • Scalability & Low Fees: Layer Brett is powered by Ethereum’s Layer-2 technology. This gives it a serious edge with near-instant transactions and low gas costs. With these features, traders can enjoy better efficiency than what competitors like ADA offer, making Layer Brett more appealing to active crypto traders.
  • Staking Rewards: Another standout feature of Layer Brett is its record-breaking staking program that offers passive income opportunities to investors. Early token holders can lock up LBRETT and earn impressive returns up to 630% while waiting for the project’s launch and potential rally.

The combination of strong presale speed, low pricing, strong tokenomics, real utility, and the viral meme energy that drove meme tokens like PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB sets the foundation for Layer Brett to explode over the coming months. Analysts are projecting short-term gains up to 100% and long-term projections up to 15,000x or more. 

lbr banner

Shiba Inu slows down despite ecosystem developments 

SHIB brought massive returns in its early days thanks to viral internet moves and community drive. However, despite the various developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem (including the launch of a Layer 2 platform called Shibarium and ecosystem tokens like BONE and LEASH), SHIB faces constraints around having a huge token supply and slow network maturity that limit explosive gains.

Also, the SHIB price has maintained a downward trajectory over the years, with its highest price of $0.00008845 proving difficult to replicate since 2021. Conversely, Layer Brett is a new meme coin with massive demand that isn’t ready to slow down. Some LBRETT projections consider the new meme coin for 20x to 100x gains over the coming months. 

lbrett banner

Dogecoin could be sidelined by newer meme coins 

Unlike Layer Brett and SHIB, Dogecoin is a pure meme coin that lacks utility. Although DOGE remains a big name in the meme coin ecosystem, it lacks user-centric features like staking, and the DOGE ecosystem still suffers from limited scalability. 

Analysts believe that if Layer Brett can maintain its presale momentum, deliver on its promise of near-zero fees, and secure strong exchange listings, it could be the next 100x meme coin and outpace what DOGE and SHIB can realistically offer despite their big-name status. 

Website: https://layerbrett.com 

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett 

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0,000278+26,36%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02369-0,12%
Cardano
ADA$0,8207+1,08%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Partager
The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0,013809+0,36%
Threshold
T$0,01558+0,25%
Union
U$0,010282+1,46%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Partager
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
GET
GET$0,005446-3,98%
Safe Token
SAFE$0,386+0,78%
Wink
LIKE$0,007962-2,15%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/25 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff