Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Holders Eyeing New Meme Coin With 142% APY

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 09:26
RealLink
REAL$0.0647-1.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08839+1.76%
Capverse
CAP$0.15538-1.63%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01407-3.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01746+0.25%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000623+4.00%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002653-3.84%

Thursday is a historic day for meme coins, as the first-ever spot Dogecoin ETF is expected to launch. Excitement is high in the space right now, and it feels like another breakout is within reach. 

No one truly knows how much demand this ETF launch will generate, but Dogecoin has long been on the radar of traditional finance (TradFi) players – so analysts expect sizeable inflows that could boost the wider meme coin market, including leading projects like Shiba Inu alongside smaller alternatives with more growth potential.

One low-cap project that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders are watching right now is Maxi Doge (MAXI), a Dogecoin-themed meme coin with comedic branding, real utilities, and a heavily discounted price.

Currently in presale, the project has raised $2.3 million to date, demonstrating strong interest from early investors. Let’s explore why MAXI is attracting attention, and what the future might hold once it hits the open market.

MAXI’s 142% Staking APY and Token Utilities

One of the main reasons investors are flocking to Maxi Doge is its lucrative rewards. Presale buyers have the chance to stake their MAXI tokens and currently earn an impressive 142% APY.

These rewards will decrease as the staking pool grows, but at today’s rate, that’s about 0.38% ROI per day. Imagine a whale investing $20,000 into the presale – that would mean they are earning an extra $76 daily. And if the MAXI price surges once the token hits exchanges, that amount could multiply.

MAXI also offers additional utilities, including plans for integrations with futures trading platforms and community giveaways, which give investors more reasons to buy MAXI not just during the presale, but also long after it launches on exchanges.

And with such high staking rewards currently available, smart money meme coin traders like Crypto Tech Gaming believe MAXI offers major advantages over top meme coins like Shiba Inu and Pepe. In a recent video, the analyst speculated that MAXI could be the best crypto to buy now – and suggested that it might even deliver 100x gains this year.

MAXI Prepares to Launch in Q4 With Rate Cuts and DOGE ETF Tailwinds

Besides utility, something else that’s exciting about Maxi Doge is that it’s gearing up to launch on the open market at just the right time. This is not only because of the upcoming Dogecoin ETF, but also because of macroeconomic tailwinds.

The Federal Reserve just cut interest rates for the first time since 2024, and CME Market’s FedWatch Now tool gives an 81% chance of another two 25-basis-point cuts by December. This reduces the cost of borrowing, and narrows yields on lower-risk assets such as bonds, which in turn could drive more liquidity to risk-on assets – including cryptocurrencies.

With this combination of regulated institutional rails into the meme coin sector, lowering interest rates, and MAXI preparing to list on exchanges, it appears that the project is at the epicenter of a rare, high-growth setup.

Maxi Doge Is Literally Dogecoin on Steroids

Dogecoin was created in 2013 as a satirical jab at Bitcoin. Maxi Doge keeps that playful spirit, but shifts focus to the “crypto bro” culture that has developed recently. Its mascot is portrayed as a 1000x leverage degen who tracks his workouts, but not his trades. He doesn’t use stop-losses, and he’s always on the hunt for that one trade to take him from his mom’s basement to Lambo territory.

This branding clearly has viral potential and is the final, and possibly most important, piece of the Maxi Doge ecosystem. It helps set MAXI apart from other meme coins and gives its community a unique identity to rally around.

From 142% annual staking rewards and branding to launching on the market at the perfect time, the Maxi Doge presale seems to hold great potential – so it’s not surprising that top meme coin traders like Crypto Tech Gaming are supporting it for big gains. 

But for investors looking to capitalize, now is the time to act. That’s because the current presale rate of $0.000258 won’t last – price increases will happen throughout the ICO, and the next one is in just two days.

Visit Maxi Doge Presale

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/best-crypto-to-buy-now-dogecoin-and-shiba-inu-holders-eyeing-new-meme-coin-with-142-apy/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 226 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 226 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on June 30 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $226 million, of which $128 million
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0791+7.18%
Partager
PANews2025/06/30 23:30
Partager
Bitcoin ETFs Record Strongest Inflows Since July, Push Holdings to New High

Bitcoin ETFs Record Strongest Inflows Since July, Push Holdings to New High

The post Bitcoin ETFs Record Strongest Inflows Since July, Push Holdings to New High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Bitcoin ETPs saw a net inflow of 20,685 BTC last week, driven mostly by U.S. ETFs. The recent uptick in investor risk appetite is driven by rate cut expectations and new crypto IPOs. Despite institutional demand outpacing new Bitcoin supply, realized and implied volatility remain historically low. Bitcoin exchange-traded products globally logged net inflows of 20,685 BTC last week, the strongest weekly intake since July 22, according to digital assets firm K33 Research. The renewed momentum lifted U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs’ combined holdings to 1.32 million BTC, surpassing the previous peak set on July 30. U.S. Bitcoin ETF products contributed nearly 97% of last week’s 20,685 BTC ETP inflows, highlighting the surge in demand ahead of the FOMC meeting.  Bitcoin ETF inflows “tend to be one of the key determinants of Bitcoin’s performance,” André Dragosch, head of research for Europe at Bitwise Investments, told Decrypt, adding that the “percentage share of Bitcoin’s performance explained by changes in ETP flows” has reached a new all-time high. Compared with Ethereum ETF flows, “there appears to be a ‘re-rotation’ from Ethereum back to Bitcoin in terms of investor flows,” Dragosch said, citing their data. “Over the past week, flows into Bitcoin ETFs have surpassed new supply growth by a factor of 8.93 times, a key tailwind for Bitcoin’s recent performance.” ﻿ Analysts at K33 agree, writing that flows have been a key driver of bitcoin’s strength since ETF approvals earlier last year, and the latest surge signals an acceleration in demand that could underpin further price support. In the last 30 days, investors accumulated roughly 22,853 BTC via various products, outpacing the new supply of 14,056 BTC. This rising risk appetite for Bitcoin has supported the recent recovery, Bitwise noted in its Monday report. Fidelity’s FBTC product accounted for a substantial…
1
1$0.013399+356.52%
Union
U$0.015418+10.00%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,914.97-0.67%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:19
Partager
This Altcoin Could 1000x By 2026

This Altcoin Could 1000x By 2026

The post This Altcoin Could 1000x By 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC has approved a framework for the streamlined adoption of digital asset products in the United States on Wednesday, allowing exchanges to list and trade commodity-based trust shares without requiring a rule change to be filed first. This marks a significant milestone, opening the door for a surge in spot altcoin ETFs in the coming months. As a result, anticipation is building around institutional liquidity flows to the altcoin market – but which projects could perform the best?  Many analysts are betting on Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) as a potential 1000x opportunity. It has not yet launched on exchanges, so it’s not immediately eligible for a spot ETF like some of the larger altcoins. That said, its use case positions it at the forefront of blockchain innovation, which signals huge potential for price gains as institutional capital rotates through the altcoin market. The project is developing the world’s first ZK-rollup-powered Bitcoin Layer 2 blockchain, addressing Bitcoin’s key issues of slow speeds and limited functionality while maintaining its renowned characteristics of security and immutability. SEC Approves Generic ETF Listing Standards The SEC has approved a proposed 19b-4 rule change from Cboe’s BZX exchange, Nasdaq, and NYSE Arca to standardize listing requirements for crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) and streamline the process for public trading. According to Bloomberg ETF expert James Seyffart, this move paves the way for a “wave of spot crypto ETP launches in the coming weeks and months.” WOW. The SEC has approved Generic Listing Standards for “Commodity Based Trust Shares” aka includes crypto ETPs. This is the crypto ETP framework we’ve been waiting for. Get ready for a wave of spot crypto ETP launches in coming weeks and months. pic.twitter.com/xDKCuj41mc — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) September 17, 2025 Under the new listing standards, commodities must meet one of three conditions…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019619-1.41%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31119-1.78%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005029-0.73%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 226 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

Bitcoin ETFs Record Strongest Inflows Since July, Push Holdings to New High

This Altcoin Could 1000x By 2026

Crypto Exchange CEO Reveals XRP ETF Expectations As Approvals Could Spark Tsunami

Smart Traders Are Grabbing MoonBull’s Best Crypto Whitelist Fast, While Bonk Climbs and SPX6900 Stays Strong