Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Millionaires Are Getting Ready to Capitalize on This Meme Coin’s 2025 Profit Potential—Should You Too?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 07:29
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05809-0.70%
RealLink
REAL$0.06029-1.03%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001216-2.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09869-2.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01229-1.44%
READY
READY$0.003384--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000556-1.06%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002457-3.79%

Early Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors made millions by spotting meme coin trends before they went mainstream. However, these investors are now moving to the attention of an upcoming ERC-20 project—Little Pepe (LILPEPE). As its presale approaches its completion date and its Layer-2 blockchain is being developed, many are certain that this may be the breakout token before the 2025 bull cycle.

Little Pepe Gains Momentum as Presale Nears Completion

Little Pepe has garnered good traction in its presale, which is currently in Stage 12 with 94.55% of the tokens sold. As it stands, 14.89 billion out of 15.75 billion tokens have already been bought. The LILPEPE presale has already collected a total of $23.67 million out of the target amount of $25.47 million. The price is currently at $0.0021 LILPEPE, which will be increased to $0.0022 in the next step. As there are a few tokens left, the early investors are scrambling to buy their share before the next price spurt. The interest wave also encompasses long-term DOGE and SHIB holders who are seeing proven indicators of early-stage growth potential alongside real blockchain utility.

Layer-2 Blockchain Offers Real Use Cases

The most prominent aspect of Little Pepe is its Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 blockchain, designed to solve the long-standing problems with meme coins on the mainnet of Ethereum. The network is projected to achieve higher speeds and 90 percent reduced transaction costs, making it more effective for users and developers. This self-sovereign blockchain will have sniper bot protection—an added element of equity to token launches. These anti-bot measures are designed to promote more healthy price discovery and more favorable trading practices by ordinary purchasers. The project will also feature a meme coin launchpad on its Layer-2 chain, which makes it a full ecosystem, not an individual token.

Security and Tokenomics Support Investor Confidence

Recent analysis showed that FreshCoins.io scored Little Pepe at 95.49/100 when its smart contract was audited and that there are no hidden mint functions or tax on transactions. The project is also certified by CertiK, an established blockchain security company.

Being featured on CoinMarketCap has also increased visibility, and exchange listing will be done on two significant platforms after the presale ends. The token supply of Little Pepe is designed in a way where 26.5 billion tokens are allocated to presale and 30% to use in the Layer-2 network. The other tokens underpin staking, liquidity, marketing, and ecosystem development.

Little Pepe is also conducting a token giveaway valued at $777,000; 10 winners will win $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens each. The presale requires users to contribute at least $100 to enter and fulfill simple community tasks. This campaign has raised social awareness and attracted more investors to the project. As the presale is almost sold out and the price will rise to $0.0022, new players are moving with speed to not miss the early-stage opportunity.

Conclusion

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu millionaires are fast shifting their attention to Little Pepebefore 2025. Its high presale, Layer-2 utility, and increasing demand give many of its early movers familiar profit potential. New investors have to choose: either be smart like the money or miss the wave as the price is about to go up.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Source: https://finbold.com/dogecoin-and-shiba-inu-millionaires-are-getting-ready-to-capitalize-on-this-meme-coins-2025-profit-potential-should-you-too/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CNBC, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), discussed the rise of stock tokenization and its impact on
Union
U$0.0105-16.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09877-2.28%
Partager
PANews2025/07/02 22:14
Partager
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Partager
Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/boerse-stuttgart-seturion-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016205-8.74%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 08:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Figma's Shares Slide Following Earnings as Company Says It Isn't a Bitcoin Treasury

Trump's mobile phone business: money-making, controversy, and political-business ties