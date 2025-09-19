The post Dogecoin and XRP ETFs draw massive volume on first day of trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New US ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP debut with $54.7M trading volume. XRP ETF leads with $37.7M, biggest day-one of any 2025 ETF launch. Dogecoin ETF hits $17M, far above initial forecasts of $2.5M. The first US-listed exchange-traded funds tied to Dogecoin and XRP debuted Thursday with far heavier demand than expected, posting a combined $54.7 million in trading volume. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that most new ETFs average about $1 million in first-day activity. “No slouch,” he wrote on X, calling the funds’ debut “a good sign for the onslaught” of pending crypto ETFs awaiting regulatory approval. Issuers have submitted multiple applications for crypto ETFs, including those linked to speculative altcoins and products incorporating mechanisms such as staking. XRP ETF posts record opening The REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) saw $37.7 million in volume, according to Cboe data, marking the biggest first day for any ETF launch in 2025. Within its first 90 minutes of trading, XRPR had already taken in $24 million. $XRPR traded $37.7m on Day One, which edges out $IVES for the biggest day one (natural) $ volume of any 2025 launch. $DOJE is no slouch at $17m, which would be Top 5 for year.. out of 710 launches. Good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon.. pic.twitter.com/JaQP9ekFIq — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 18, 2025 “That is way more than I would have thought,” Balchunas said, noting it was five times higher than the debut volume of XRP futures ETFs. Dogecoin ETF beats forecasts The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) also surprised, finishing the session with $17 million in trades. Balchunas had initially expected only $2.5 million in volume, a level he said would have been “respectable but nothing too special.” Instead, DOJE’s… The post Dogecoin and XRP ETFs draw massive volume on first day of trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New US ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP debut with $54.7M trading volume. XRP ETF leads with $37.7M, biggest day-one of any 2025 ETF launch. Dogecoin ETF hits $17M, far above initial forecasts of $2.5M. The first US-listed exchange-traded funds tied to Dogecoin and XRP debuted Thursday with far heavier demand than expected, posting a combined $54.7 million in trading volume. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that most new ETFs average about $1 million in first-day activity. “No slouch,” he wrote on X, calling the funds’ debut “a good sign for the onslaught” of pending crypto ETFs awaiting regulatory approval. Issuers have submitted multiple applications for crypto ETFs, including those linked to speculative altcoins and products incorporating mechanisms such as staking. XRP ETF posts record opening The REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) saw $37.7 million in volume, according to Cboe data, marking the biggest first day for any ETF launch in 2025. Within its first 90 minutes of trading, XRPR had already taken in $24 million. $XRPR traded $37.7m on Day One, which edges out $IVES for the biggest day one (natural) $ volume of any 2025 launch. $DOJE is no slouch at $17m, which would be Top 5 for year.. out of 710 launches. Good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon.. pic.twitter.com/JaQP9ekFIq — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 18, 2025 “That is way more than I would have thought,” Balchunas said, noting it was five times higher than the debut volume of XRP futures ETFs. Dogecoin ETF beats forecasts The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) also surprised, finishing the session with $17 million in trades. Balchunas had initially expected only $2.5 million in volume, a level he said would have been “respectable but nothing too special.” Instead, DOJE’s…

  • New US ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP debut with $54.7M trading volume.

  • XRP ETF leads with $37.7M, biggest day-one of any 2025 ETF launch.

  • Dogecoin ETF hits $17M, far above initial forecasts of $2.5M.

The first US-listed exchange-traded funds tied to Dogecoin and XRP debuted Thursday with far heavier demand than expected, posting a combined $54.7 million in trading volume.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that most new ETFs average about $1 million in first-day activity.

“No slouch,” he wrote on X, calling the funds’ debut “a good sign for the onslaught” of pending crypto ETFs awaiting regulatory approval.

Issuers have submitted multiple applications for crypto ETFs, including those linked to speculative altcoins and products incorporating mechanisms such as staking.

XRP ETF posts record opening

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) saw $37.7 million in volume, according to Cboe data, marking the biggest first day for any ETF launch in 2025.

Within its first 90 minutes of trading, XRPR had already taken in $24 million.

“That is way more than I would have thought,” Balchunas said, noting it was five times higher than the debut volume of XRP futures ETFs.

Dogecoin ETF beats forecasts

The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) also surprised, finishing the session with $17 million in trades.

Balchunas had initially expected only $2.5 million in volume, a level he said would have been “respectable but nothing too special.”

Instead, DOJE’s performance put it among the top five ETF debuts of more than 700 launches this year.

Regulatory structure and outlook

Both funds were launched under the Investment Company Act of 1940, rather than the Securities Act of 1933, used by last year’s Bitcoin and Ether ETFs.

The “40 Act” framework allows for faster approval — 75 days compared to 240 — but imposes restrictions on holdings.

XRPR and DOJE do not directly own crypto.

Instead, they invest in a Cayman Islands subsidiary that holds digital assets, along with stakes in European and Canadian exchange-traded products that track the coins’ prices.

The strong start comes as issuers await approval for dozens of other crypto ETFs, including altcoin-focused products and funds tied to staking.

The Securities and Exchange Commission this week approved new ETF listing standards that could accelerate the pipeline.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
