Dogecoin and XRP ETFs draw massive volume on first day of trading

New US ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP debut with $54.7M trading volume.



XRP ETF leads with $37.7M, biggest day-one of any 2025 ETF launch.



Dogecoin ETF hits $17M, far above initial forecasts of $2.5M.



The first US-listed exchange-traded funds tied to Dogecoin and XRP debuted Thursday with far heavier demand than expected, posting a combined $54.7 million in trading volume.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that most new ETFs average about $1 million in first-day activity.

“No slouch,” he wrote on X, calling the funds’ debut “a good sign for the onslaught” of pending crypto ETFs awaiting regulatory approval.

Issuers have submitted multiple applications for crypto ETFs, including those linked to speculative altcoins and products incorporating mechanisms such as staking.

XRP ETF posts record opening

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) saw $37.7 million in volume, according to Cboe data, marking the biggest first day for any ETF launch in 2025.

Within its first 90 minutes of trading, XRPR had already taken in $24 million.

“That is way more than I would have thought,” Balchunas said, noting it was five times higher than the debut volume of XRP futures ETFs.

Dogecoin ETF beats forecasts

The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) also surprised, finishing the session with $17 million in trades.

Balchunas had initially expected only $2.5 million in volume, a level he said would have been “respectable but nothing too special.”

Instead, DOJE’s performance put it among the top five ETF debuts of more than 700 launches this year.

Regulatory structure and outlook

Both funds were launched under the Investment Company Act of 1940, rather than the Securities Act of 1933, used by last year’s Bitcoin and Ether ETFs.

The “40 Act” framework allows for faster approval — 75 days compared to 240 — but imposes restrictions on holdings.

XRPR and DOJE do not directly own crypto.

Instead, they invest in a Cayman Islands subsidiary that holds digital assets, along with stakes in European and Canadian exchange-traded products that track the coins’ prices.

The strong start comes as issuers await approval for dozens of other crypto ETFs, including altcoin-focused products and funds tied to staking.

The Securities and Exchange Commission this week approved new ETF listing standards that could accelerate the pipeline.