Dogecoin and XRP Ride ETF Speculation; Zexpire’s $ZX Token Adds Fresh Angle to Prediction Markets

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/20 16:42
Dogecoin and XRP rose sharply in recent sessions as chatter about potential exchange-traded funds tied to the two assets reignited trading activity and lifted volumes across major platforms. Market screens showed Dogecoin edging back toward levels last seen during its spring rally, while XRP recaptured price points lost after last year’s courtroom drama, both moves fueled by the prospect that fund managers could soon seek formal approval for products tracking the pair.

Against this backdrop, Zexpire’s freshly issued $ZX token has surfaced as an unexpected subplot, positioning the start-up’s prediction market as a venue for wagering on the timing and outcome of ETF filings. Early adopters are already placing stakes on regulatory milestones, turning the token into a barometer for sentiment around new listings and offering traders an additional outlet to hedge or amplify bets sparked by the renewed ETF narrative.

Shiba Smiles and Crypto Miles: Dogecoin's Journey From Meme to Market

Born in 2013 from the playful minds of Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, Dogecoin pairs the internet’s beloved Shiba Inu with a digital coin that moves funds between people in seconds. Built on code once used by LuckyCoin and Litecoin, it offers faster confirmations and no hard cap on supply, turning the project into an open-ended playground rather than a scarce treasure hunt. The light-hearted mascot and friendly branding quickly set the tone for a coin that never wanted to act like a stiff suit in a boardroom.

That easygoing spirit captured hearts well beyond early tech circles. Tweets from high-profile fans such as Elon Musk sent the coin rocketing to an all-time peak of $0.7376 in May 2021, though the figure later settled near one-third of that mark. Community-driven campaigns have paid for Olympic bobsledders, drilled water wells in Kenya, and tipped content creators across social media, proving that crypto can fuel generosity as easily as speculation. Wild price swings have become part of the lore, yet a devoted fan base keeps daily trading volumes humming and market-cap rankings comfortably within the global top ten.

Zexpire Introduces One-Click Simplicity to Capture Crypto Options Boom

Crypto options has become one of DeFi’s fastest-growing segments, as its daily trading volumes average around $3 billion. Traditionally, this market has long been dominated by professionals, but now it’s starting to open up to a broader audience.

Zexpire, the first 0DTE DeFi protocol, removes the complexity of options trading and turns it into a one-click prediction experience. The process is reduced to a binary choice: users bet on whether the price will stay within a defined range or break out in the next 24 hours

Simply put, trading with Zexpire works like this: Guess right, and you win. Guess wrong, and your loss is capped at your stake. No margin calls. No cascading liquidations.

$ZX Serves the Fuel Behind Simplified Options Trading with Zexpire

To earn on volatility with Zexpire, you need its native token ZX. It serves as a governance token and provides its holders with discounts on game tickets and cashback on losses.

Before its exchange debut, $ZX is available in in seed access at just $0.003, nearly 800% cheaper than the planned listing price of $0.025.

Besides the reduced price, early participants get more advantages such as:

  • Staking rewards up to 5% before a TGE

  • Loyalty bonuses

  • Airdrops and beta access

$ZX Rises with Each Stage — Buy Now for the Steepest Discounts

Zexpire has also built in a deflationary mechanism. 20% of platform fees will be burned, and a buyback program is designed to support demand. $ZX is available across multiple chains including Base, Solana, TON, and Tron and can be purchased directly with a card.

Why $ZX Could Be the Next Breakout Token

Options trading has become one of crypto’s biggest growth stories. BTC options volumes regularly hit billions, yet participation is dominated by pros. Zexpire is making a contrarian bet by stripping it all down to a fast, gamified format.

HYPE became one of this cycle’s strongest tokens by riding the derivatives boom on Hyperliquid. Zexpire is aiming to do the same in the options niche, but with an even broader retail angle: fixed-risk mechanics and gameplay simplicity that make it accessible to anyone.

If Zexpire can capture even a fraction of the momentum that HYPE did, $ZX could be DeFi’s next breakout token.

Buy $ZX, the Next Breakout Token

XRP’s Fast Lane: Can Ripple’s Token Outpace the Market in 2025 and Beyond?

Born as the fuel for Ripple’s lightning-quick payment network, XRP moves funds across borders in seconds while handling up to 1,500 transactions each second—far faster than the queues seen on many rival blockchains. Its consensus model skips energy-hungry mining and leans on trusted node lists, keeping fees tiny and making the coin a natural fit for banks and payment firms that already tap Ripple’s rails for everyday transfers.

The token’s price story has been a roller-coaster, sliding from less than a cent in 2013 to a $3.84 peak in 2018, then dipping to $2.42 today. A long legal tussle with U.S. regulators clouded sentiment, yet the August 2024 decision that trimmed Ripple’s penalty to $125 million sparked a 26 percent bounce and fresh headlines. With Bitcoin and Ethereum often hogging the spotlight, XRP still stands out for sheer speed and its growing roster of institutional partners, including banks in Europe and Latin America.

Conclusion

DOGE and XRP kept their momentum as traders weighed fresh ETF talk. Both coins held firm even as wider markets wobbled, showing that buzz can still lift the most familiar names. Their resilience underscores a steady appetite for simple, liquid assets in a field crowded with complex plays. That backdrop sets the stage for the next twist in crypto speculation.

Zexpire offers that twist. The platform turns daily Bitcoin swings into a yes-or-no call on range or breakout, capping losses while removing margin calls. Each move is settled in $ZX, driving constant demand for the token through fees, discounts, and programmed buybacks. Buying $ZX now means a spot in line before wider adoption and represents a promising opportunity too.

Get more information about Zexpire ($ZX) here:

  • Site: https://zexpire.com/

  • Telegram: https://t.me/zexpire_0dte

  • X: https://x.com/Zexpire_0dte

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Solana Price Forecast After Spot ETFs Approval and the Top Crypto to Buy Now

Solana Price Forecast After Spot ETFs Approval and the Top Crypto to Buy Now

Solana (SOL) price is set to get a serious uplift in Q4 after spot ETFs are approved, with the majority of analysts predicting a sharp rally now that institutional capital will start flowing in. But while SOL will benefit from the momentum, chatter among investors is shifting to newer cryptos with bigger upside potential. One […]
MetaMask token hints zorgen voor speculatie in cryptomarkt

MetaMask token hints zorgen voor speculatie in cryptomarkt

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   MetaMask, de meest gebruikte Ethereum-wallet wereldwijd, staat opnieuw volop in de belangstelling. Joseph Lubin, CEO van ConsenSys, liet doorschemeren dat er een eigen token op komst is. Die ene hint was genoeg om de cryptowereld in beweging te brengen: van mogelijke airdrops tot speculatie over de gevolgen voor miljoenen gebruikers. MetaMask en de groeiende rol in het Ethereum-ecosysteem MetaMask is al jaren de favoriete toegangspoort tot Ethereum en Web3. Miljoenen mensen gebruiken de wallet dagelijks om hun crypto te beheren, toegang te krijgen tot dApps en deel te nemen aan DeFi-projecten. Deze centrale positie maakt de invloed van MetaMask enorm. Een eigen token zou die rol verder kunnen uitbouwen en ruimte geven aan nieuwe toepassingen, zoals community governance of extra functionaliteiten binnen het ecosysteem. MetaMask USD ($mUSD) is now live. The best way in and out of crypto is here. pic.twitter.com/h6zSUao7Ka — MetaMask.eth (@MetaMask) September 15, 2025 Joseph Lubin hint op imminent MetaMask token Tijdens een evenement sprak Joseph Lubin over een mogelijke lancering van een MetaMask-token en gebruikte daarbij het woord “imminent”. Dat ene woord zorgde voor een kettingreactie. Op platforms zoals Polymarket zetten handelaren weddenschappen in op de precieze timing van een release. ConsenSys was tot nu toe terughoudend met het idee van een eigen token, juist om speculatie te temperen. Toch lijkt de druk vanuit de community om stappen te zetten steeds sterker te worden. JUST IN: Consensys’ Joseph Lubin confirms a Metamask token is coming very soon. pic.twitter.com/UbTNPOjMC8 — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) September 18, 2025 Speculatie en verwachtingen rond mogelijke MetaMask airdrop De vraag of MetaMask een airdrop gaat doen houdt de gemoederen al jaren bezig. Veel gebruikers hopen dat hun eerdere interacties met de wallet ze recht geven op gratis tokens, mocht die er ooit komen. ConsenSys heeft eerder benadrukt dat een token alleen waardevol is als het echt iets toevoegt aan het netwerk. Tot nu toe zijn er geen details over distributie, tokenomics of de exacte timing van een lancering. Toch houden verwachtingen en geruchten de energie in de markt hoog. Wat een MetaMask token kan betekenen voor gebruikers Mocht er een MetaMask token komen, dan kunnen gebruikers mogelijk rekenen op voordelen als inspraak via governance of lagere transactiekosten. Het zou bovendien een stap zijn richting verdere decentralisatie van het platform. Voor investeerders kan een tokenlancering een belangrijk moment zijn, juist omdat MetaMask zo’n grote en loyale community heeft. Wat ConsenSys uiteindelijk beslist, zal niet alleen invloed hebben op gebruikers, maar ook op de bredere Ethereum- en DeFi-markt. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn goede tijden voor crypto. Jerome Powell van de Federal Reserve heeft voor het sinds 2024 de rentes verlaagt, en dit is in principe een positief economisch signaal. Vaak wordt zo’n verandering gevolgd door stijgingen op de markten. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in… Continue reading MetaMask token hints zorgen voor speculatie in cryptomarkt document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); MetaMask blijft bron van speculatie en verwachting De uitspraken van Joseph Lubin hebben de aandacht volledig op MetaMask gericht, maar zekerheid is er nog niet. Een MetaMask-token en eventuele airdrop blijven voer voor speculatie. De cryptowereld kijkt gespannen toe, in afwachting van het moment dat ConsenSys de knoop doorhakt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht MetaMask token hints zorgen voor speculatie in cryptomarkt is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Hong Kong-listed company Zhonghuan New Energy is collaborating with Ant Blockchain to explore new energy digital assets and other fields.

Hong Kong-listed company Zhonghuan New Energy is collaborating with Ant Blockchain to explore new energy digital assets and other fields.

PANews reported on September 20 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Zhonghuan New Energy, a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Ant Blockchain Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., intending to explore new energy digital assets and new energy artificial intelligence ecosystems. Ant Blockchain will provide technical support in blockchain technology, full-link solutions for data assets, artificial intelligence large models and ecological integration.
