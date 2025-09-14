Dogecoin & BNB Surge as BTC and ETH Hit Monthly Highs — Could Altcoins Lead the Next Leg Up?

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/14 02:08
Dogecoin and BNB are making significant moves as Bitcoin and Ethereum reach new monthly peaks. This could signal a bigger shift in the crypto market. Is this the moment where altcoins take the lead? Readers will discover which digital currencies are poised for growth and might shape the next phase of the crypto surge.

Dogecoin Stays Hot, Eyes Next Big Move

Source: tradingview 

Dogecoin is currently priced between twenty-one and twenty-four cents. The coin has shown strong growth, jumping by nearly forty percent in just a week. It's been climbing for the past six months, soaring over seventy-eight percent. For Dogecoin to keep this momentum, it needs to break the twenty-five cent mark, its nearest hurdle. If it manages to surpass this, it could aim for a rise towards twenty-seven cents, which would be an extra ten percent boost. However, if the price drops, the coin might find support at twenty cents. Dogecoin's recent performance suggests it might still have room to grow, but it faces challenges along the way.

BNB Price on the Rise: Eyeing New Heights?

Source: tradingview 

BNB is trading between around $850 and $900, showing a significant upward trend. It's moving steadily, gaining over 10% in the past week and more than 55% in the last six months. The next resistance level is close to $910, and if BNB breaks through, it could aim for near $960. This potential rise suggests a growth of about 7% to 12% beyond the nearest barrier. With strong support near $820, BNB enjoys a positive outlook, bolstered by increasing momentum. This trend hints at even higher targets in the future if current patterns hold.

Conclusion

The recent rise in BTC and ETH has sparked interest in altcoins like Dogecoin and BNB. Both DOGE and BNB have shown strong potential during the current market surge. Their growth may indicate a broader move in the cryptocurrency market. If BTC and ETH continue to perform well, DOGE and BNB could lead the way for other altcoins. This momentum suggests that the market is ripe for further gains across various coins. The performance of these altcoins will be crucial in determining the next trends in the crypto space.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

PANews reported on June 20 that according to feedback from social media users, Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to have been hacked this morning. Hackers used the official
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

SWLMiner offers 100% green energy cloud mining with global access, $15 signup bonus, daily returns up to $0.60, and plans delivering up to $567,900 in 47 days.
