Dogecoin Breaks Out, Meme Sector Turns Risk-On

  • Dogecoin jumps 13% in a week, trading near $0.24 with $36B market cap.
  • Meme coins like Shiba Inu, Pepe, and MemeCore also post strong gains.
  • ETF approval odds for Dogecoin rise to 94% before end of 2025.

The cryptocurrency market has shifted into the green and meme coins are starting to push higher. Dogecoin has risen 3% in the last 24 hours and nearly 17% over the past week, trading close to $0.24. Its market value now stands at more than $36 billion, supported by a daily trading volume of over $3.7 billion.

Meme Tokens See Broad Gains

The broader meme coin sector is also moving higher. Shiba Inu and Pepe have posted steady gains, while Pudgy Penguins and Bonk have each climbed more than 6% in a day. MemeCore remains the standout, with a weekly jump of more than 140%.

Together, these moves show that money is returning to the sector, with Dogecoin still holding the largest share.

Dogecoin Charts Point to a Familiar Pattern

On the charts, Dogecoin has broken above an important resistance level at $0.225 and is holding around $0.24. 

Source: X

Analysts have said that this setup looks similar to previous rallies that carried the price toward the $1 mark. 

Levels to Watch in the Short Term

For now, Dogecoin remains in a consolidation phase. The $0.257 remains the level to watch. A clean move above that could open the door to $0.28 and $0.31, while a drop back below $0.205 would weaken the case for further gains.

The RSI at 71 shows Dogecoin may be overheating, while open interest in DOGE futures slipped 1.25% as traders booked profits.

ETF Odds Drive Institutional Narrative

Sentiment is also being shaped by expectations for a Dogecoin exchange-traded fund. Market odds for approval before the end of 2025 have increased, reaching 94% in recent days.

Related: First Ever Dogecoin ETF Nears Approval With 93% Likelihood: Santiment Confirms

This has stirred speculation on social media that Dogecoin could soon join Bitcoin and Ethereum in gaining institutional exposure.

Additionally, Microcap firm CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) has revealed the purchase of 285,420 Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.2412, worth about $68 million. The company also outlined plans to acquire up to 1 billion DOGE over the next 30 days.

Related: America’s Labor Weakness: Why U.S. Jobs Data Could Spark a 2025 Crypto Bull Run

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/dogecoin-price-eyes-1-etf-odds-2025/

