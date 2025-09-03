Dogecoin Co-Founder Shares Hot Take on Altcoin Season’s Weak Outlook

TLDR

Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin, shared his sarcastic view on the expectations for altcoin season in 2025. Markus, known by his social media persona “Shibetoshi Nakamoto,” posted a meme mocking the anticipated altcoin rally. The meme compares the current altcoin season to the one in 2021, highlighting a significant difference in expectations.

A Comparison Between 2021 and 2025 Altcoin Seasons

Markus’s meme contrasts two scenes to depict the altcoin seasons of 2021 and 2025. In the 2021 image, a lynx walks through a snowy forest, symbolizing the robust altcoin rally. In contrast, the 2025 meme features a kitten strolling into a room, which indicates a much weaker market.

This meme highlights the contrast between the explosive altcoin growth in 2021 and the more subdued expectations for 2025. The 2021 altcoin season saw massive price surges in many cryptocurrencies, fueling investor optimism. Now, however, investors are cautious about any sustained altcoin rally, given the recent market pullbacks.

Bitcoin’s Price Movement and Impact on Altcoin Season

Bitcoin’s price reached an all-time high of $124,000 earlier this year, triggering excitement in the altcoin market. However, Bitcoin has since pulled back to around $107,000, and currently hovers around the $110,000 mark. This price fluctuation has significantly impacted altcoin season expectations for 2025.

Ethereum also reached a new all-time high of $4,953 but has since dropped back to $4,396. Similarly, XRP reached a new peak of $3.65 before it fell to $2.79. These fluctuations have dampened enthusiasm for a major altcoin season in 2025, with analysts questioning whether the market can sustain momentum.

Markus’s Sarcasm Reflects the Volatility of the Crypto Market

Markus frequently comments on the unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market. He often emphasizes that no one can accurately predict crypto price movements, especially during altcoin season. According to Markus, analysts only provide reasons for price changes after they have already occurred, adding to the market’s volatility.

In conclusion, Markus’s recent take on the altcoin season highlights the uncertainty surrounding the market in 2025. While some expect another major altcoin rally, the reality might not align with these predictions.

