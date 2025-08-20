Dogecoin Comes Under Attack From Same Group That Orchestrated Monero’s 51% Takeover

The Qubic community is now targeting Dogecoin (DOGE) following its recent and controversial attack on Monero (XMR). After executing a 51% takeover and claiming majority control over Monero’s hashrate, the group is now shifting focus toward the world’s largest meme coin, signaling what could become one of the most ambitious challenges yet against a major Proof of Work (PoW) network.

Qubic Targets Dogecoin After Monero Domination

The Dogecoin network has become the latest declared target of Qubic, the project that recently claimed to have orchestrated a successful 51% attack on Monero. Sergey Ivancheglo, known on X social media as ‘Come-from-Beyond’ and the founder of Qubic, confirmed the move after a community vote on Discord placed Dogecoin as the overwhelming choice over competitors such as Kaspa and Zcash. The decision underscores a significant escalation in Qubic’s ambitions, shifting focus from privacy-focused networks to one of the largest and most recognizable meme coins in existence.

Qubic’s founder highlighted that the previous Monero operation served as a demonstration of what coordinated control over hashrate can achieve. By pooling resources, the project reportedly captured over 77.54% of Monero’s power, effectively proving that 51% attacks are not merely theoretical vulnerabilities but real threats that could paralyze entire ecosystems. Ivancheglo also described the attack as a wake-up call, claiming that it helped Monero developers accelerate their work on defensive measures.

Notably, crypto analysts have voiced concern that Qubic’s current focus on Dogecoin could represent a new frontier in network dominance. The Qubic pool previously boasted 4.29 GH/s of computational power that crushed Monero’s defenses, but Dogecoin’s scale presents a much more formidable challenge. Still, community insiders are not backing down, with many supporting the founder’s plan to dominate Dogecoin.

The Challenge Of Taking On Dogecoin’s Network

While Monero fell victim to Qubic’s calculated push, Dogecoin’s defense rests on an entirely different foundation. A Qubic Ambassador identified as the ‘QubicChurch’ on X explains that, unlike Monero’s CPU-friendly, ASIC-resistant RandomX algorithm, Dogecoin relies on the Scrypt algorithm and is merge-mined with Litecoin. This means that the majority of Litecoin’s massive mining infrastructure also secures Dogecoin, creating a combined shield of unprecedented scale.

As of August 18, 2025, Dogecoin’s hashrate stands at roughly 3.47 PH/s, while Litecoin adds 2.78 PH/s. Together, their combined network strength dwarfs Monero by over a million times. The Qubic Ambassador acknowledged this staggering gap, pointing out that preparation for such an attack on Dogecoin would require months of development.

Notably, the scale difference between Monero and Dogecoin also redefines the potential outcome. The QubicChurch noted that if the project were to capture even 0.1% of the Dogecoin-Litecoin network, it would represent more computational power than the entire Monero network by a factor of over a thousand. At 1%, the leverage becomes astronomical, exceeding Monero’s power more than eleven thousand times over. For Qubic, such control would not only serve as proof of dominance but could also funnel massive cash flows into its ecosystem.