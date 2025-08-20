Dogecoin Comes Under Attack From Same Group That Orchestrated Monero’s 51% Takeover

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/20 07:00
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000028258-5.58%
Monero
XMR$257.87-4.30%
Major
MAJOR$0.15604-3.34%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21067-6.19%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002066-1.99%

The Qubic community is now targeting Dogecoin (DOGE) following its recent and controversial attack on Monero (XMR). After executing a 51% takeover and claiming majority control over Monero’s hashrate, the group is now shifting focus toward the world’s largest meme coin, signaling what could become one of the most ambitious challenges yet against a major Proof of Work (PoW) network. 

Qubic Targets Dogecoin After Monero Domination

The Dogecoin network has become the latest declared target of Qubic, the project that recently claimed to have orchestrated a successful 51% attack on Monero. Sergey Ivancheglo, known on  X social media as ‘Come-from-Beyond’ and the founder of Qubic, confirmed the move after a community vote on Discord placed Dogecoin as the overwhelming choice over competitors such as Kaspa and Zcash. The decision underscores a significant escalation in Qubic’s ambitions, shifting focus from privacy-focused networks to one of the largest and most recognizable meme coins in existence. 

Qubic’s founder highlighted that the previous Monero operation served as a demonstration of what coordinated control over hashrate can achieve. By pooling resources, the project reportedly captured over 77.54% of Monero’s power, effectively proving that 51% attacks are not merely theoretical vulnerabilities but real threats that could paralyze entire ecosystems. Ivancheglo also described the attack as a wake-up call, claiming that it helped Monero developers accelerate their work on defensive measures. 

Notably, crypto analysts have voiced concern that Qubic’s current focus on Dogecoin could represent a new frontier in network dominance. The Qubic pool previously boasted 4.29 GH/s of computational power that crushed Monero’s defenses, but Dogecoin’s scale presents a much more formidable challenge. Still, community insiders are not backing down, with many supporting the founder’s plan to dominate Dogecoin. 

The Challenge Of Taking On Dogecoin’s Network

While Monero fell victim to Qubic’s calculated push, Dogecoin’s defense rests on an entirely different foundation. A Qubic Ambassador identified as the ‘QubicChurch’ on X explains that, unlike Monero’s CPU-friendly, ASIC-resistant RandomX algorithm, Dogecoin relies on the Scrypt algorithm and is merge-mined with Litecoin. This means that the majority of Litecoin’s massive mining infrastructure also secures Dogecoin, creating a combined shield of unprecedented scale. 

As of August 18, 2025, Dogecoin’s hashrate stands at roughly 3.47 PH/s, while Litecoin adds 2.78 PH/s. Together, their combined network strength dwarfs Monero by over a million times. The Qubic Ambassador acknowledged this staggering gap, pointing out that preparation for such an attack on Dogecoin would require months of development.  

Notably, the scale difference between Monero and Dogecoin also redefines the potential outcome. The  QubicChurch noted that if the project were to capture even 0.1% of the Dogecoin-Litecoin network, it would represent more computational power than the entire Monero network by a factor of over a thousand. At 1%, the leverage becomes astronomical, exceeding Monero’s power more than eleven thousand times over. For Qubic, such control would not only serve as proof of dominance but could also funnel massive cash flows into its ecosystem.

Dogecoin
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02184-12.46%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016968-7.40%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Partager
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.447-5.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.05089-0.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10031-1.36%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Partager
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0.02057+2.85%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05858+1.91%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03855-4.29%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

Crypto Portfolio Must Haves: Remittix, Chainlink, and Pi Coin Highlighted by Experts