Dogecoin Defies Odds, Jumps 21% Even As ETF Debut Gets Pushed Back

Dogecoin climbed after reports said the first US Dogecoin ETF won approval, even though its trading debut was pushed back. Traders piled in anyway, sending volume higher and sparking talk across exchanges and social channels. The memecoin’s bounce came amid mixed signals about timing.

ETF Approval And Pushback

Based on reports, the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, ticker DOJE, received regulatory approval under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund had been expected to begin trading around September 18, 2025, but issuers later announced a delay to a new date.

According to filings and press briefings, sponsors said they would set a revised listing date after finishing required steps. That move changed the calendar for investors who had been planning trades around the earlier target.

Price Snapshot And Market Size

According to figures from Coingecko, Dogecoin traded at $0.26 per coin after the news broke. Reported 24-hour volume topped $4 billion, and market capitalization sat around $39–40 billion. DOGE was up 5% and 21% in the 24-hour and seven-day timeframes.

Technical watchers pointed to a pennant breakout pattern. Some analysts mentioned targets in the $0.28–$0.30 range if momentum holds. Traders closed some short positions and added long exposure during the session.

Market Reaction And Flows

Reports have disclosed that some large holders increased accumulation while retail traders chased momentum on social platforms. Options desks showed a rise in activity, and order books tightened on several major exchanges.

At the same time, flows into crypto funds were being watched closely by market makers, who said early demand could determine whether the price move sticks. Volume spikes were sharp but brief in parts of the trading day.

Community Response And Criticism

Supporters welcomed easier, regulated access to DOGE through an ETF vehicle. Critics pushed back, warning that packaging a memecoin into a mainstream fund risks channeling more speculative cash into a product with no traditional utility.

Based on market chatter, commentators raised questions about disclosure, trading rules, and whether retail investors fully understood the product’s risks. Public reaction split between excitement and caution.

What To Watch Next

Investors will be watching the sponsors’ new listing date, the fund’s first filings, and early inflows when the debut finally occurs. Order books, options open interest, and short interest are key early signals.

If the fund draws strong inflows, Dogecoin could stay bid and push toward the $0.28–$0.30 targets some traders cite. If interest fades, gains could be tested quickly.

This remains a developing story. Market participants should check live prices, official filings, and sponsor statements before trading.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView