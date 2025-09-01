Dogecoin (DOGE) Aims for $0.30, But Mutuum Finance Could Be The Next Crypto To Hit $1

Dogecoin (DOGE) is gaining strength following a rebound at the $0.21 support, as Dogecoin Treasury plans of up to $200 million Dogecoin with the support of Elon Musk lawyer, Alex Spiro, are reported.

The proposal has already been endorsed by the corporate body House of Doge, and Spiro is to be the chairperson of the new public company. Trading volume has jumped 45% to $2.58 billion as speculation grows over a possible breakout.

Yet while DOGE eyes a move toward $0.30, attention is steadily shifting to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a presale project already demonstrating significant traction in the DeFi sector.

Dogecoin Eyes $0.30 Breakout

DOGE price has recovered after facing pressure across the broader crypto market. The rebound from $0.21 has coincided with renewed investor confidence as plans for the Dogecoin Treasury surface.

The initiative seeks to pool $200 million, with Spiro leading the charge. While Musk’s official role remains uncertain, his influence on the Dogecoin community is undeniable.

Market action shows DOGE consolidating in a symmetrical triangle, suggesting that a sharp breakout is on the horizon. Analysts are pointing to a potential 30% move in either direction.

The timing of this recovery is raising questions among investors about what crypto to buy now. Many are weighing DOGE’s near-term upside against the longer-term growth potential of emerging projects like Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in Phase 6 of its presale and the tokens are being sold at $0.035. The price has already surged 250 percent since the initial stage of 0.01, which shows a high demand. To date, it has raised $15,220,000 and has 15,880 holders on board.

Importantly, Phase 6 is selling out quickly, meaning the chance to buy at this level is narrowing. The price will rise 14.3% to $0.04 once Phase 7 commences.

With the starting price set at $0.06, existing purchasers stand to gain between 300% and 500% when trading commences.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a dual lending system combining peer-to-peer and peer-to-contract models. Lenders will have options to earn stable yields from assets such as BTC and ETH, while risk-tolerant investors can negotiate higher returns through lending memecoins like DOGE.

In addition, the platform will introduce a stablecoin minted only when loans are issued, then burned upon repayment. This structure is intended to maintain a $1 peg while limiting inflationary risks.

Security Strength And Investor Confidence

Security is emerging as a central reason investors are paying attention. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also completed its CertiK audit with high rating of 95.00, which indicates that this company has high capabilities to protect its smart contracts.

The project has also introduced a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program introduced in collaboration with CertiK which rewards reports of high and low severity.

Participation is also being driven by community incentives. The promotional event conducted by Mutuum Finance (MUTM) includes a chance to win money: a total cash amount of the prizes is $100,000, and ten participants chosen within the framework of the event will get a grant valued in $10,000 MUTM tokens.

The combination of these features and a limited supply cap of 4 billion tokens leads to increased confidence among the early users and reinforces its connection as one of the best cryptos to purchase now.

Mutuum Finance Positioned For Growth

Presale progress shows that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly advancing toward full capacity. Layer-2 integration is set to lower transaction costs and boost scalability, ensuring the protocol can handle higher volumes efficiently.

In addition, the planned beta launch will let early users experience the platform directly, reinforcing engagement before the mainnet goes live. The combination of strong tokenomics, active community incentives, and security credentials is making it stand out as the next crypto to hit $1.

Looking Ahead

Dogecoin may be striving for a $0.30 breakout, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building the structural support needed to deliver sustainable long-term gains. The presale window at $0.035 is closing fast, and early buyers are setting themselves up for significant returns once trading begins.

For those asking what crypto to invest in during 2025, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is increasingly difficult to overlook.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance