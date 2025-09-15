Dogecoin (DOGE) is set for $3 by 2026, but One Coin Under $0.003 Might Surge 12,400% sooner

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 00:07
Threshold
T$0.01664-0.83%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.26-1.02%
GET
GET$0.008375-0.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09592-0.09%
Capverse
CAP$0.15215+2.52%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27793-2.93%

Dogecoin’s back in the headlines, and analysts aren’t ruling out a $2–$3 print by 2026. At a roughly $33 billion market cap, DOGE has the liquidity and cultural weight to get there, but big caps usually mean slower, steadier gains.  If you want fireworks sooner, then you’ll need to schedule elsewhere. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), trading under $0.003 in presale and building the kind of retail momentum that can compress multi-year moves into months.

Why DOGE’s $3 is Plausible But Slow

DOGE’s path to $3 is driven by the same force that made it famous: retail mania. Analysts projecting $2–$3 rely on repeated meme cycles, influencer-driven volume, and renewed retail appetite. That’s a credible base case, but it’s typically measured in multiples of 5–15x from today, not thousand-fold leaps. In short, it is stable liquidity with a slower percentage upside.

Little Pepe’s Rapid-Fire Growth Curve

Unlike meme tokens built on little more than hype, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) fuses culture with infrastructure. It’s launching as a Layer-2 blockchain optimized for scalability, speed, and security, three features often missing from meme projects. Its mission is to be the meme chain supporting new launches, staking, and community governance. The presale has become a story in itself. Stage 12 is live at $0.0021, with the next stage climbing to $0.0022. Over $24.8 million has been raised, with more than 15.4 billion tokens sold. Demand is running hot, with each stage closing faster than the last. Entry is simple: register an ERC-20 wallet, complete a few social tasks, and buy in, and every purchase doubles as a mechanical nudge that increases viral reach and on-chain proof of demand.

How LILPEPE Could Reach $3 Before DOGE

What gives LILPEPE a shot at $3 isn’t abstract math; it’s momentum and structure. The presale price is under $0.003, with the first exchange listings already around $0.003. That means early buyers have a built-in gain before day one. From there, it’s about traction. Many presales that launch with strong demand see their tokens pop 5x–10x in the opening weeks. For LILPEPE, that would put the price closer to $0.03. If major CEX listings follow as the team has hinted, history shows that exposure can easily trigger another big leg higher, sometimes another 10x move. The final driver is culture. If LILPEPE’s meme-first Layer-2 ecosystem gains the viral attention Dogecoin and Shiba Inu enjoyed in their prime, a climb toward the $3 mark stops sounding outrageous. Retail energy, staking rewards, and the project’s launchpad could keep the cycle alive long enough for demand to push prices into whole-dollar territory.

Tokenomics, Roadmap, and Fair Play

Unlike most meme coins, Little Pepe isn’t vague about its allocations. Tokenomics split across presale (26.5 billion), staking and rewards (13.5 billion), and liquidity, chain reserves, and marketing (60 billion). The structure places community reward and liquidity security at its core. Buying is simple: ETH, USDT, or a credit card. That accessibility broadens its appeal beyond crypto natives. The roadmap caters to meme culture with stages such as “Pregnancy,” “Birth,” and “Growth,” while introducing staking pools, community governance, and a meme launchpad. Anti-bot protection and zero transaction taxes reinforce the fairness angle—a theme retail traders love. Following the presale, the project anticipates major CEX listings, which could lead to a surge in volumes. Early signals from exchanges suggest appetite is already there.

Final Word

For traders who don’t just want a safe ride to $3 but are chasing the possibility of turning a few hundred dollars into five or six figures, LILPEPE may be the meme coin to watch before the window closes. Dogecoin might need years to grind toward $3 based on sentiment cycles. LILPEPE, thanks to its tiny starting price and aggressive retail push, including the new Mega Giveaway and $777K giveaway pool, has the structural setup to get there first if momentum snowballs.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Source: https://cryptodaily.co.uk/2025/09/dogecoin-doge-is-set-for-3-by-2026-but-one-coin-under-0003-might-surge-12400-sooner

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,418.79-0.17%
MANTRA
OM$0.2164-2.25%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager
“Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless

“Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless

The post “Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Fox News host Brian Kilmeade apologized Sunday for suggesting the government should “just kill” homeless people who refuse government resources, after he was blasted over the comments he made this week in a “Fox & Friends” discussion surrounding the ongoing controversy over the killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. Brian Kilmeade was discussing the aftermath of the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina. Getty Images Key Facts Kilmeade said Sunday his remarks were “extremely callous” and he “wrongly said they should get lethal injections” during his “Fox & Friends” segment aired on Wednesday. “I’m obviously aware that not all mentally ill homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina, and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion,” Kilmeade said Sunday. Zarutska’s murder has become a major culture war issue for conservatives highlighting crime in major cities, as the Trump administration prepares to target Memphis, Tennessee, with federal resources for another crackdown on crime. Kilmeade’s comments blew up on social media over the weekend drawing criticism from lawmakers and commentators—former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., called the comments “sick,” while Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and California Gov. Gavin Newsom both referenced Bible passages. What Did Kilmeade Say Last Week? Kilmeade, one of the hosts of Fox News’ morning show “Fox & Friends,” discussed Zarutka’s murder last Wednesday alongside hosts Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt. “Put them in a mental institution. Put them in a jail. You got to figure it out,” Jones said, referring to mentally ill homeless people like Zarutska’s suspected killer Decarlos Brown Jr. Later, Jones claimed “a lot of them don’t want to take the programs. A lot of them don’t want to get the help that is necessary. You can’t give them a choice, either you take the resources…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03583-5.83%
MemeCore
M$2.56297+4.98%
Threshold
T$0.01666-0.77%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 01:42
Partager
Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX on Track for $0.05 Launch, Mutuum Finance DeFi Growth, Pepescape Meme Rally

Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX on Track for $0.05 Launch, Mutuum Finance DeFi Growth, Pepescape Meme Rally

Top crypto presales 2025: BlockchainFX heads to $0.05 launch, Mutuum Finance expands DeFi, and Pepescape fuels meme coin hype with passive income.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.5-0.54%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001768+0.56%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 01:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

“Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless

Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX on Track for $0.05 Launch, Mutuum Finance DeFi Growth, Pepescape Meme Rally

BlockchainFX Selling At $0.023 Right Now: Investors Think It’s The Best Buy In The Crypto Market

Google AI Summaries: Penske Media’s Landmark Lawsuit Challenges Digital Content Rights