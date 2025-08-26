Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction for August 27

The Dogecoin price today is trading at $0.210, consolidating inside a broad symmetrical triangle that has guided August’s action. The structure is tightening with higher lows meeting descending resistance near $0.226. This compression suggests a breakout is approaching, with $0.226 as the first upside pivot and $0.206 as the immediate base to defend.
What’s Happening With Dogecoin’s Price?DOGE price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
On the daily chart, DOGE is holding the $0.21 zone, aligning with the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement at $0.218. Repeated rebounds from this level confirm strong buyer interest, though overhead resistance at $0.226 (Fib 0.382) has capped every rally attempt this month. Above this, the next hurdles sit at $0.238 (Fib 0.5) and $0.249 (Fib 0.618).DOGE price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
Volume Profile analysis highlights heavy trading around $0.23, making this a key supply band. If DOGE clears it, the path opens toward the broader $0.26–$0.29 resistance pocket. On the downside, $0.20 remains the structural line in the sand, with deeper support at $0.188.
Why Is the Dogecoin Price Going Down Today?DOGE price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
The decline in Dogecoin price stems from weakening momentum and bearish indicator alignment. On the 4-hour chart, DOGE trades beneath its 20/50/100 EMA cluster, with Bollinger Bands widening lower, suggesting heightened volatility to the downside. The Supertrend indicator remains bearish under $0.229, reinforcing the resistance overhead.
The Supertrend indicator has flipped bearish under $0.229, putting pressure on rallies and confirming that sellers remain in control of the short-term trend. Price is struggling to reclaim this dynamic level, which now acts as resistance. Momentum also leans negative. RSI on the 30-minute chart sits near 43, below neutral, while the DMI shows -DI leading with ADX at 28, confirming bearish trend strength.DOGE Derivative Analysis (Source: Coinglass)
Futures data further supports this view: open interest has slipped 4.1% to $3.27B, while daily volume is down 23%, pointing to cooling speculation. Options volume collapsed by over 80%, indicating a decrease in demand for leverage.
Key Indicators Suggest Neutral-to-Bearish BiasDOGE price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
VWAP on intraday charts holds at $0.211, keeping DOGE tethered to short-term mean levels. Until price pushes above this zone with conviction, recovery signals remain absent. The Chaikin Money Flow on the daily chart is at -0.01, showing muted inflows and reinforcing the lack of strong accumulation.
However, liquidation data indicates that sellers might be losing their momentum. Over the past 24 hours, long positions have absorbed $16.3M, while short positions have absorbed $756K, indicating that investors are buying dips despite the overall decline in volumes.
DOGE Price Prediction: Short-Term Outlook (24H)
In the next 24 hours, Dogecoin price action is likely to stay pinned between $0.206 and $0.226. A clean breakout above $0.226 with volume confirmation would pave the way toward $0.238 and $0.249. If bulls clear $0.249, the next supply test arrives near $0.266.
On the other hand, losing $0.206 exposes $0.200 and then $0.188, which is the base of the summer rally. With EMAs stacked above price and bearish DMI alignment, the near-term bias leans cautious until a confirmed reversal pattern emerges.
Dogecoin Price Forecast Table: August 27, 2025
|Indicator/Zone
|Level / Signal
|Dogecoin price today
|$0.210
|Resistance 1
|$0.226
|Resistance 2
|$0.238 / $0.249
|Support 1
|$0.206
|Support 2
|$0.200 / $0.188
|Daily RSI
|42.9 (Bearish tilt)
|DMI (14)
|-DI leads, ADX rising
|MACD (4H)
|Weak, bearish alignment
|Bollinger Bands (4H)
|Expanding lower
|Supertrend (4H)
|Bearish below $0.229
|VWAP (30-min)
|$0.211, Neutral pivot
|CMF (1D)
|-0.01 (Flat flows)
|Futures Open Interest
|$3.27B (-4.1%)
