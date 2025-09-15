Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Whale Wallets Reach 4-Year Highs Before Rex Osprey ETF Launch

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/15 17:05
DOGE
DOGE$0.26504-7.62%
REVOX
REX$0.052722+0.89%

TLDR

  • Dogecoin surged 34% this week, trading around $0.27-$0.30 as whale activity increases
  • Rex Osprey Dogecoin ETF expected to launch within days, with 93% approval chance
  • Key resistance at $0.40 could confirm breakout from 2021 downtrend
  • Whales accumulated 200 million DOGE, with large wallets at 4-year highs
  • Analysts target $0.60 and $1 if breakout confirms above $0.40 resistance

Dogecoin price jumped 34% this week, reaching $0.27 as excitement builds around the upcoming Rex Osprey Dogecoin ETF launch. The meme coin approached key resistance levels that could determine its next major move.

Dogecoin (DOGE) PriceDogecoin (DOGE) Price

The token climbed back to a descending resistance line that has capped growth since 2021. This weekly rally marks one of Dogecoin’s strongest performances in years.

Whale activity intensified as large holders moved 200 million DOGE tokens. These major players are accumulating rather than selling, with wallets holding 1-10 million DOGE reaching their highest levels in four years.

The Rex Osprey DOGE ETF is set to become the first meme coin ETF in the United States. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas forecasts the launch within days, with experts estimating a 93% approval chance.

This ETF will allow traditional investors to gain exposure to Dogecoin without directly owning the cryptocurrency. The product uses a regulatory pathway under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Technical Levels Point to Breakout Potential

Chart analysts identify the $0.35-$0.40 zone as the next critical test for DOGE price. A weekly close above $0.40 would confirm a structural shift and end the multi-year downtrend.

Such a breakout would turn the resistance zone into support. This development often signals broader trend reversals in cryptocurrency markets.

The foundation for this rally came from accumulation in the $0.06-$0.08 range during earlier months. That base allowed the recent surge to maintain momentum.

Trading volume has increased alongside the price gains. Higher participation typically accompanies major price movements in digital assets.

If DOGE breaks above $0.40, analysts see $0.60 as the first target. The psychological $1 level remains in focus for longer-term projections.

Market Conditions Support Continued Gains

Bitcoin’s consolidation near major resistance has encouraged capital rotation into altcoins. This rotation historically benefits tokens like Dogecoin during market cycles.

Community support remains strong across social media platforms. Activity on X continues to fuel visibility for the meme coin.

Payment integrations and tipping applications help maintain Dogecoin’s utility beyond speculative trading. These use cases support broader adoption efforts.

Current whale wallet distribution shows 7.23% of total supply concentrated in addresses holding 1-10 million DOGE. This concentration represents the highest level seen in four years.

Large holders appear positioned for the ETF launch rather than preparing to sell. This accumulation pattern differs from previous periods when whales reduced positions during uncertainty.

The ETF launch could trigger institutional interest if retail demand follows. Analysts warn about potential “sell the news” events that sometimes follow major announcements.

Key resistance levels at $0.25, $0.26, and $0.30 will determine the path forward. These zones have acted as barriers during previous attempts to break higher.

The Rex Osprey ETF launch represents a potential inflection point for Dogecoin price action with institutional participation expected to increase.

The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Whale Wallets Reach 4-Year Highs Before Rex Osprey ETF Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Price Watch: BTC Presses Resistance; Daily Structure Favors Strength Above $116K

Bitcoin Price Watch: BTC Presses Resistance; Daily Structure Favors Strength Above $116K

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: BTC Presses Resistance; Daily Structure Favors Strength Above $116K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Sept. 12, 2025, bitcoin traded near the upper end of the day’s range between $114,834 and $115,269 as traders gauged momentum into known resistance levels. Bitcoin On the daily bitcoin chart, price has recovered from the early-September dip near $107,270 and is stair-stepping higher toward the $116,500 to $118,000 area that capped rallies in […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-btc-presses-resistance-daily-structure-favors-strength-above-116k/
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 21:50
Partager
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin is slow and expensive, especially at peak times.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30556-7.15%
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/09/15 18:42
Partager
Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The post Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the debate over the economy’s future is not going away. From warnings of a downturn to bold calls that the recession has been cancelled, the clash of views shapes how investors look at everything from equities to Bitcoin (BTC) and the technologies driving the next cycle. Recession Cancelled? Why Wall Street Is Divided on Bitcoin, AI, and Market Cycles Sponsored Sponsored The US recession drumbeat refuses to fade, but markets are increasingly tuning it out. On one side, Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi maintains a 48% probability that the US economy will tip into recession within the next 12 months. His outlook suggests lingering fragility despite resilient growth data. Zandi’s warning echoes recent consumer and labor market data showing mixed signals. Retail sales remain strong, jobless claims have ticked higher, and inflation’s path remains uncertain. “Investors who think the recession risk has gone away are mistaken,” Zandi cautioned. The analyst notes that shocks in energy markets or tighter credit conditions could quickly upend growth. On the other hand, Global Macro Investor’s Julien Bittel Visser insists the “recession is cancelled.” In a recent conversation with Anthony Pompliano, he dismissed traditional macro fears. The investor highlighted how narratives of contraction are being replaced by enthusiasm around technology and digital assets. “The only thing that matters now is AI and crypto…Everything else is just noise,” Visser said. Sponsored Sponsored Visser argues that equity markets and Bitcoin are primed for a melt-up as capital reallocates toward the only two trades that matter: artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto. He pointed to fresh technical breakouts across Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Sui as evidence of broadening market participation beyond Bitcoin. He added…
SUI
SUI$3.5263-5.50%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,971.96-0.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017-0.61%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Price Watch: BTC Presses Resistance; Daily Structure Favors Strength Above $116K

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

Nemo Protocol to issue debt token to compensate $2.6m hack victims

London Stock Exchange Group executes it’s first blockchain-powered transaction