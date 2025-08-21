Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Whales Buy the Dip in August Despite Qubic’s 51% Attack Threat

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/21 18:05
Qubic
QUBIC$0.00000269-7.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-2.31%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21683+1.04%

TLDR

  • Dogecoin recovered from $0.21 lows to $0.22 after a late-session surge in trading volume
  • Whale investors accumulated over 680 million DOGE in August, offsetting retail selling pressure
  • The token faces ongoing security concerns from Qubic’s potential 51% attack threat
  • Technical analysis shows a descending triangle pattern that could trigger a 40% price swing
  • Long-term targets remain between $0.70 and $1.30 despite recent monthly decline of 22%

Dogecoin price traded at $0.22 in August 2025 after recovering from intraday lows of $0.21. The token completed a V-shaped recovery during late trading hours on August 20.

Dogecoin (DOGE) PriceDogecoin (DOGE) Price

Trading volume spiked to 9.29 million in the final hour of the session. This represented institutional-sized flows that drove the 5% gain over 24 hours.

The recovery came despite ongoing security concerns. Reports tied to Qubic’s potential 51% attack have spooked retail traders throughout August.

Retail selling pressure has been offset by whale accumulation. On-chain data shows whale investors accumulated more than 680 million DOGE during August.

This accumulation occurred despite the security risks. Large holders positioned themselves as smaller traders sold their holdings.

Whale Activity Counters Retail Selling

The whale accumulation pattern has been consistent throughout the month. Over 680 million DOGE changed hands to larger wallet addresses.

This buying activity happened while retail traders reduced their positions. The security concerns from Qubic’s attack threat drove the retail selling.

Broader market conditions have been mixed. Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidated near highs while memecoins showed outsized volatility.

The late-session volume burst confirmed institutional participation. Sustained turnover reached 6.8 million per minute during the final hour.

Key support held at $0.21 during the mid-session test. The level was tested around 13:00 UTC before the sharp reversal began.

Resistance emerged at $0.22, creating a tight $0.01 trading range. A breakout was triggered at 04:31 UTC with the volume spike.

Dogecoin Price Prediction

The current price action forms a descending triangle pattern. This structure developed as lower highs pressed against horizontal support near $0.22.

Analysts expect this compression to trigger a sharp move of around 40%. The triangle pattern often precedes strong price swings in either direction.

If buyers regain momentum, Dogecoin could revisit $0.29. A failure to hold current support risks a decline toward $0.19.

The 12-hour chart shows Fibonacci retracement levels shaping sentiment. The 0.5 retracement near $0.22 currently provides support.

Source: TradingView

This level often acts as a pivot during corrections. Resistance appears near the 0.618 retracement around $0.23.

Bollinger Bands and MACD indicators suggest potential volatility ahead. These tools point to the market preparing for another strong move.

Volume trends support this expectation. Muted activity often reflects hesitation but creates conditions for sharp price discovery when combined with compression.

Long-term charts show a series of higher lows since early 2025. This pattern indicates the uptrend remains intact despite recent pressure.

Market analyst Shan Specter noted that Dogecoin maintains a constructive structure. The consolidation phase could act as a reset before further expansion.

Specter projects cycle targets between $0.70 and $1.30. Consistent support from entrepreneur Elon Musk sustains long-term investor interest.

Traders are watching whether $0.22 can flip from resistance into support. This would open a path toward the $0.23-$0.24 range.

The strength of follow-through buying after the late-session volume burst will confirm if the V-shaped recovery continues.

The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Whales Buy the Dip in August Despite Qubic’s 51% Attack Threat appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) becomes 2025's hottest viral meme coin in crypto with Layer 2 technology, $777k giveaway, and $10M raised in presale.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5605+0.68%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000104+0.09%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0955-5.44%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 19:15
Partager
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Mutuum Finance, which is one of the recent additions to the Ethereum ecosystem, is emerging in new stature following the fact that it has invited comparisons with meme-coin giant Shiba Inu (SHIB). Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently worth $0.035 in presale stage 6. Early investors in the project are assured of a minimum 400% return […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001243+0.89%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000601+0.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002507+5.33%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 19:30
Partager
Why a Top XRP Investor Believes This Under-$0.005 Token Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

Why a Top XRP Investor Believes This Under-$0.005 Token Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

Some projects are gaining currency with their distinct potential and significant sponsorship of investors.
Solana
SOL$184.34+1.36%
XRP
XRP$2.9049+0.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-1.87%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/21 17:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Why a Top XRP Investor Believes This Under-$0.005 Token Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

YZY price prediction: Can hype sustain YZY above $1?

Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets