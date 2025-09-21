The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Targets $1 in 2025, But This Viral Coin Could Skyrocket From Under $0.0025 Past $2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first-ever U.S. Dogecoin ETF is going live!!! Overnight, a coin once dismissed as a joke just got a Wall Street stamp of legitimacy. That approval adds liquidity, gives institutions direct access, and guarantees a fresh meme-driven media frenzy. But while Dogecoin tries to hold its ground around $0.21–$0.22 and eyes a long climb toward the mythical $1, another name is buzzing under the radar. At just $0.0022 in its presale, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is pulling millions in funding, offering Ethereum-level compatibility on a cheaper, faster Layer-2, and dangling triple-digit APY staking rewards. The question isn’t whether DOGE can run; it’s whether LILPEPE is about to outpace it entirely. Dogecoin (DOGE): Price Prediction: What an ETF Really Unlocks With approval secured, the DOGE ETF changes the narrative. It validates the coin beyond retail speculation, introduces fund exposure, and amplifies cycles of FOMO into the 2025–2026 bull run. Already, volume has surged near 808.9M, spiking DOGE to $0.22 before cooling, a taste of how sensitive the coin is to ETF chatter. Technically, the chart flashes mixed signals: lower highs with expanding sell volume suggest near-term caution, but zoom out and the DOGE/BTC pair plus BTC itself show breakout structures. If DOGE flips $0.225 into support, a run back to $0.25–$0.30 looks reasonable. ETF-driven inflows grind DOGE to $0.35–$0.50 in 2025, stretching toward $0.60–$0.80 by 2026. DOGE could hit $1, but the runway is long and conditions must be perfect, so some investors are looking elsewhere for the sharper asymmetric bet. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A 100x Challenger in the Making Where DOGE relies on nostalgia and a new ETF narrative, Little Pepe is building something new. It’s an Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 blockchain explicitly designed for meme tokens, fast, dirt cheap, and developer-friendly. Instead of coughing up $50+ in gas fees, transactions cost cents.… The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Targets $1 in 2025, But This Viral Coin Could Skyrocket From Under $0.0025 Past $2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first-ever U.S. Dogecoin ETF is going live!!! Overnight, a coin once dismissed as a joke just got a Wall Street stamp of legitimacy. That approval adds liquidity, gives institutions direct access, and guarantees a fresh meme-driven media frenzy. But while Dogecoin tries to hold its ground around $0.21–$0.22 and eyes a long climb toward the mythical $1, another name is buzzing under the radar. At just $0.0022 in its presale, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is pulling millions in funding, offering Ethereum-level compatibility on a cheaper, faster Layer-2, and dangling triple-digit APY staking rewards. The question isn’t whether DOGE can run; it’s whether LILPEPE is about to outpace it entirely. Dogecoin (DOGE): Price Prediction: What an ETF Really Unlocks With approval secured, the DOGE ETF changes the narrative. It validates the coin beyond retail speculation, introduces fund exposure, and amplifies cycles of FOMO into the 2025–2026 bull run. Already, volume has surged near 808.9M, spiking DOGE to $0.22 before cooling, a taste of how sensitive the coin is to ETF chatter. Technically, the chart flashes mixed signals: lower highs with expanding sell volume suggest near-term caution, but zoom out and the DOGE/BTC pair plus BTC itself show breakout structures. If DOGE flips $0.225 into support, a run back to $0.25–$0.30 looks reasonable. ETF-driven inflows grind DOGE to $0.35–$0.50 in 2025, stretching toward $0.60–$0.80 by 2026. DOGE could hit $1, but the runway is long and conditions must be perfect, so some investors are looking elsewhere for the sharper asymmetric bet. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A 100x Challenger in the Making Where DOGE relies on nostalgia and a new ETF narrative, Little Pepe is building something new. It’s an Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 blockchain explicitly designed for meme tokens, fast, dirt cheap, and developer-friendly. Instead of coughing up $50+ in gas fees, transactions cost cents.…

Dogecoin (DOGE) Targets $1 in 2025, But This Viral Coin Could Skyrocket From Under $0.0025 Past $2

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 00:06
NEAR
NEAR$3.155+1.15%
1
1$0.0075-10.71%
Threshold
T$0.01664-0.47%
Union
U$0.013477-2.38%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013957-1.40%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26635+0.13%

The first-ever U.S. Dogecoin ETF is going live!!! Overnight, a coin once dismissed as a joke just got a Wall Street stamp of legitimacy. That approval adds liquidity, gives institutions direct access, and guarantees a fresh meme-driven media frenzy. But while Dogecoin tries to hold its ground around $0.21–$0.22 and eyes a long climb toward the mythical $1, another name is buzzing under the radar. At just $0.0022 in its presale, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is pulling millions in funding, offering Ethereum-level compatibility on a cheaper, faster Layer-2, and dangling triple-digit APY staking rewards. The question isn’t whether DOGE can run; it’s whether LILPEPE is about to outpace it entirely.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Price Prediction: What an ETF Really Unlocks

With approval secured, the DOGE ETF changes the narrative. It validates the coin beyond retail speculation, introduces fund exposure, and amplifies cycles of FOMO into the 2025–2026 bull run. Already, volume has surged near 808.9M, spiking DOGE to $0.22 before cooling, a taste of how sensitive the coin is to ETF chatter. Technically, the chart flashes mixed signals: lower highs with expanding sell volume suggest near-term caution, but zoom out and the DOGE/BTC pair plus BTC itself show breakout structures. If DOGE flips $0.225 into support, a run back to $0.25–$0.30 looks reasonable. ETF-driven inflows grind DOGE to $0.35–$0.50 in 2025, stretching toward $0.60–$0.80 by 2026. DOGE could hit $1, but the runway is long and conditions must be perfect, so some investors are looking elsewhere for the sharper asymmetric bet.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A 100x Challenger in the Making

Where DOGE relies on nostalgia and a new ETF narrative, Little Pepe is building something new. It’s an Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 blockchain explicitly designed for meme tokens, fast, dirt cheap, and developer-friendly. Instead of coughing up $50+ in gas fees, transactions cost cents. That makes it easier for traders to participate and more affordable for builders to launch projects, leveling the meme coin playing field. The real kicker is that any Ethereum developer can migrate seamlessly to Little Pepe’s network. There is no new learning curve, no unfamiliar tooling, just lower costs and faster execution. That’s a massive draw for teams tired of mainnet bottlenecks but unwilling to ditch Ethereum’s ecosystem.

Presale Momentum and Staking Frenzy

The numbers tell their own story. LILPEPE’s presale is now in Stage 13 at $0.0022, with $25.5 million raised and tokens flying out the door. Stage 12 sold out at $0.0021, rewarding early entries instantly, and demand hasn’t slowed. Add in staking funds sitting at a jaw-dropping 13%, and the token has become a magnet for speculators and long-term holders looking to compound. If early stages are any guide, the presale won’t last long, and the first exchange listings (targeting $0.003) already imply near-term upside of 40% before any post-launch surge.

Why Little Pepe Could Outrun DOGE

DOGE has the ETF. That’s a milestone. However, the chart still has ceilings, the upside looks gradual, and $1 remains a stretch. By contrast, LILPEPE is still under $0.0025 with a market cap of around $45M. In crypto math, that’s wide-open territory for a 50x, or even 100x, if adoption sticks. The infrastructure is stronger, the presale traction is undeniable, and the community is loud. That combination is rare in meme land, where most tokens lack utility or buyers. LILPEPE has both.

Conclusion

Dogecoin may make history with an ETF-driven march toward $1, but the sharper bet for exponential upside sits elsewhere. Little Pepe is still cheap and early, proving it can mobilize a crowd. This is your reset button if you missed DOGE in 2021 or SHIB in its prime. Stage 13 is live now. Get in before the listing price jumps, stake for insane APY, and don’t forget to enter the $777K giveaway. Join the Little Pepe presale here.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://finbold.com/dogecoin-doge-targets-1-in-2025-but-this-viral-coin-could-skyrocket-from-under-0-0025-past-2/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03476-0.05%
Threshold
T$0.01662-0.41%
Solana
SOL$238.2+0.64%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Partager
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+4.84%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028+1.81%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.528--%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Partager
New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Climbing to the top of the meme coin charts takes more than a viral mascot or celebrity tweets. Hype may spark attention, but only momentum, utility, and adaptability keep it alive. That’s why the latest debate among crypto enthusiasts is catching attention. While Dogecoin remains a household name, a new player has entered the arena […] The post New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.19-2.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+4.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 00:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure