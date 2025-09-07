Dogecoin Drifts Sideways Below The $0.22 Mark

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 03:56
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005587-2.47%
Movement
MOVE$0.1176+0.68%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01252-0.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018131+8.41%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21595-0.76%
Sep 06, 2025 at 18:49 // Price

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains stable with the price consolidating above the $0.21 support but below the moving average lines.


Dogecoin price long-term prediction: ranging


The 21-day SMA has put the brakes on the uptrend. DOGE’s price will either bounce or fall as the altcoin is trading in a limited range. A break above the moving average lines would take the altcoin to its high of $0.26. If the current support level of $0.21 is broken, the cryptocurrency will fall to $0.18. Currently, DOGE is at $0.214.

DOGE price indicators analysis


The price bars are moving sideways below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is acting as resistance for the price bars. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below and above the downward sloping moving average lines. The doji candlestick has led to increased indecision among traders.


Technical indicators




DOGE/USD price chart, September 6, 2025

What is the next move for DOGE price?


On the 4-hour chart, DOGE is trading sideways in a limited trading range. Price action has been restricted by the doji candlesticks and DOGE is trading above the $0.21 support level level but below the $0.22 high. DOGE has dropped below the moving average lines after encountering resistance at $0.22. This has been the pricing trend since August 9.




DOGE/USD price 4-hour chart, September 6, 2025


On August 31, DOGE price remained in a range trading above the $0.20 support but below the $0.26 resistance, as CoinIdol.com wrote.


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/dogecoin-drifts-sideways/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.00158-0.56%
Startup
STARTUP$0.010676-12.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954-35.97%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Partager
Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s XRP has been trading in the mid-$2 range after peaking near $3.3 in July, consolidating below key resistance around $3.0. Despite short-term volatility, some analysts remain optimistic about its long-term outlook. Notably, crypto strategist StephIsCrypto posted an X (formerly Twitter) chart showing a repeating breakout pattern over 2022–2024 and projecting a major move in […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.411+0.96%
Movement
MOVE$0.1179+0.76%
XRP
XRP$2.8064-0.51%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:54
Partager
Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Crypto markets thrive on early opportunities. Right now, three names are sparking conversations: BlockchainFX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Snorter Token. Each is positioning itself in the evolving digital economy, but only one has the potential to deliver the kind of exponential returns that could change investors’ portfolios. Among the best crypto presales, BlockchainFX is standing out.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00200145-0.12%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30289+2.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01252-0.39%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4