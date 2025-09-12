Dogecoin ETF Approval Expectations Fail: Launch Postponed! Here’s the New Approval Date!

After Bitcoin and Ethereum, altcoins such as XRP and Solana (SOL) are also expected to receive spot ETF approval from the SEC.

While September and October are being pointed out at this point, last week Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas gave a definitive date for the Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF.

At this point, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas had said that US asset managers RexShares and Osprey Funds’ spot Dogecoin ETF would launch on the 11th.

However, the expected outcome did not happen and the RexShares DOGE ETF launch was postponed.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart announced the possible date in his statement from his X account, stating that the DOGE launch has been postponed.

Similarly, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated that the launch of the DOGE ETF (DOJE) has been postponed from September 11 to next week. Balchunas added that the launch is now likely to take place next Thursday.

*This is not investment advice.

