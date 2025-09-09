Dogecoin ETF Launch Sparks Investment Excitement



September 11th marks an exciting milestone in the cryptocurrency world with the introduction of the first spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) for Dogecoin in the United States. This groundbreaking product, set to be launched by REX-OSPREY, signifies a major development for both crypto enthusiasts and traditional investors seeking direct access to Dogecoin.

