Dogecoin ETF Shatters Expectations with $6 Million Opening Hour Volume

The long-awaited arrival of the first U.S. Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) has instantly reshaped market expectations for the meme coin. Since commencing trading last week, the new investment product has demonstrated surprisingly robust demand, paving the way for a potential sustained price rally. In its very first hour, the DOGE ETF recorded an extraordinary $6 …

