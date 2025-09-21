Dogecoin Eyes $0.28–$0.30 Bounce After H4 TD Sequential Buy Signal

Crypto chartwatcher Ali Martinez reignited short-term Dogecoin (DOGE) chatter on Saturday after tweeting that the TD Sequential, Tom DeMark’s popular reversal indicator, has flashed a buy signal on DOGE’s 4-hour chart. Martinez’s post, which included a candlestick chart highlighting the signal, simply read that Dogecoin “looks ready to rebound as the TD Sequential flashes a buy signal on the 4-hour chart.”

The signal comes as Dogecoin trades around the mid-$0.26 range. As of Sep. 20, DOGE was changing hands at roughly $0.26–$0.27 on major exchanges. The TD Sequential is a counter-trend tool designed to identify points of trend exhaustion and likely short-term reversals.

A completed TD Setup or a green “13”/“1” sequence on a 4-hour chart is widely read by technical traders as a signal that downside momentum may be running out and a relief bounce is possible. It’s most useful on higher timeframes like H4 and above, though the indicator is not infallible and typically flags short-term turning points rather than long-term trend changes.

Short-term Outlook

The immediate technical picture for DOGE is a classic “buy the dip” setup: the coin has found near-term footing around $0.26 and a successful H4 reversal could push price back to the $0.28–$0.30 area as the first resistance cluster. Several market commentators flagged the same TD Sequential buy on Dogecoin earlier in the week, noting that the setup could spark a short relief rally if broader market conditions cooperate.

Dogecoin’s recent price action has benefited from a swelling narrative of increased institutional access to meme coins. This week saw the debut of a U.S. exchange-traded product tied to Dogecoin (ticker DOJE). It is a development that some analysts say has helped draw fresh capital and attention to the token. Market participants often treat ETF launches and related product approvals as liquidity events that can amplify price moves, both up and down.

Remember that indicators like the TD Sequential aren’t foolproof; they’re just one tool in your toolbox. They work best when backed up by volume, the wider market picture, and a sensible risk plan. Meme tokens such as Dogecoin can be particularly volatile; sudden sentiment shifts, whale activity, or broader crypto market moves can quickly invalidate short-term setups.

Ali Martinez’s tweet has put a spotlight back on DOGE’s short-term chart. A TD Sequential buy on the 4-hour does increase the odds of a bounce toward $0.28–$0.30 if buyers return. But traders should treat the signal as one piece of the puzzle, watch price action and volume around the $0.26–$0.28 zone, and keep an eye on macro catalysts like ETF flows that could amplify moves.