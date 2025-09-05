Dogecoin Eyes Its First ETF Launch Next Week, As Thumzup Media Switches to Dogecoin Mining, Fueling Maxi Doge’s Presale

Par : Brave Newcoin
2025/09/05 21:59
DOGE
DOGE$0.21467+1.03%
Maxi Doge ready to 10x as Doge ETF is near

The official press release revealed that the company is close to finalizing its purchase of DogeHash, the mining service with a fleet of 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners in North America, with another 1,000 rigs to come later this year.

The 3,500 miners could generate $22.70M in high-margin annual revenues at $DOGE’s price of $0.22.

Thumzup plans to scale its mining operations forward with ‘cutting-edge infrastructure and treasury strategy with additional positions’ and pioneer new monetization models.

The news rings dollar signs to Maxi Doge’s ($MAXI) $1.8M presale, as the beefed-up Shiba Inu keeps chugging Red Bulls to fuel its 1000x leverage positions.

Dogecoin Plans Its First ETF Next Week

As Thumzup Media kickstarts its Dogecoin mining operation, REX-Osprey is planning a DOGE ETF via 40 Act, possibly as soon as next week.

REX opted to avoid the Form S-1 and Form 19b-4 traditional options on the basis of being too slow, in a move that ETF store president Nate Geraci described as ‘a regulatory end-around’.

REX Shares posted the news on X, with the statement:

— REX Shares, Official X post

With Dogecoin being up 124% over the last year and 9.28% in the last month, the future looks bright. Once Thumzup kickstarts its mining operations and the SEC greenlights the ETFs this coming Q4, the meme market may experience a massive upwards pressure.

When that happens, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) will gain a massive following thanks to its raw meme power and appeal to degen traders.

How Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Aura Farms Its Way to the Top

As Dogecoin’s buffer, more aggressive, and more unhinged step-brother, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) takes degen trading to new levels. The Shiba Inu canine knows no limits: it trades at 1000x leverage with no safety nets or common sense.

Maxi Doge’s official presale page

With bloodshot eyes and enough Red Bull in its veins to make it fly literally, Maxi Doge is everything degen traders wanted: testosterone-induced trading with no self-preservation. You either retire at 22 or keep pumping.

Maxi Doge’s presale is at $1.8M right now after just two months since its start date on June 29, 2025. Such an aggressive performance in such a short time can only show one thing: the doggo is taking over and Dogecoin may not be able to keep up.

$MAXI is available at the presale price of $0.0002555, presenting itself as a great investment opportunity. If the project borrows a page from Dogecoin’s book, which saw an all-time growth rate of almost 40,000%, the future looks promising for $MAXI.

Plus, unlike Dogecoin, which emerged in a time when meme coins were a foreign concept, $MAXI comes out in the middle of a meme frenzy. We’re talking about companies investing tens of millions in meme coin mining rigs, a type of frenzy.

This recommends $MAXI as a wise investment, especially given its low presale price, rewarding early participation.

If you’re unsure how to get in, read our guide on how to buy $MAXI and get your stack today.

Is Dogecoin Ready for a New ATH?

Dogecoin is pushing to $0.22 at the time of writing and may pump once it breaches the $0.25 psychological barrier. It may not happen today, it may not happen tomorrow, but it will happen.

So, monitor the charts, keep your ears to the news, and make friends with Maxi Doge ($MAXI) while it’s still in the presale phase.

This isn’t financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) before investing.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016006-4.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Partager
SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

TLDR The SEC reported that nearly a year’s worth of text messages from Gary Gensler’s phone were permanently lost. The lost messages cover a critical period between October 2022 and September 2023, including key crypto discussions. The SEC blames weak technology practices for the data loss, including ignored alerts and poor backup procedures. A significant [...] The post SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:49
Partager
BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW is done sitting back while China floods the EV market. The German automaker just dropped the first of its next-gen models, the iX3 SUV, built under its new Neue Klasse platform. These guys are targeting Tesla and Chinese competitors like BYD and Xpeng directly. The debut came ahead of the Munich car show, where […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03815+5.47%
CAR
CAR$0.009833+3.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.011057+0.11%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 20:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

U.S. SEC claims tech failures led to loss of relevant Gensler texts

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List