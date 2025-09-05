Dogecoin Faces Meme Market Fatigue While Traders Say Layer Brett Could Be The Next 100x Gainer

For the first time in years, DOGE looks less like a market leader and more like a nostalgic relic competing to stay relevant. In contrast, LBRETT is emerging as a strong contender in the meme coin arena, showcasing impressive presale momentum. But the question remains: Could LBRETT potentially surpass DOGE? Find the details below!

LBRETT Showcases Promise To Surge Explosively

It’s almost unbelievable that years after the inception of the Memecoin market, a new crypto is coming out with such innovative features that pioneers like DOGE seem pale in comparison. This new crypto, Layer Brett, isn’t trying to be another hype coin that burns out after a few weeks; instead, it’s attempting to show what happens when meme culture gets tied to real infrastructure.

Layer Brett runs on Ethereum’s Layer 2, which means transactions don’t drag under congestion and fees don’t balloon like they do on legacy chains. This decision gives Layer Brett an edge in practicality. Transfers are fast, costs stay reasonable, and the framework feels capable of handling scale without breaking. Investors weighing which crypto to invest in are drawn to LBRETT not only for its surface appeal but also for its functionality, all while maintaining the viral charm that memecoins thrive on.

To keep people engaged, staking rewards are a key piece of Layer Brett’s design with rates that spike high enough to draw long-term commitment rather than just short-term bets. But staking is just one impressive aspect of LBRETT’s roadmap. The project is also hinting at NFT integrations and gaming tie-ins.

While these features may serve as gimmicks for other projects, they are potential avenues to anchor LBRETT deeper into the digital economy. Unlike many meme coins that fade after the initial rush, LBRETT is trying to build out actual layers of use, suggesting that it may have a better chance of staying relevant as the cycle evolves.

Is DOGE Struggling To Remain Relevant In The Crypto Market?

Dogecoin still holds the crown as the first and most iconic meme coin, yet its grip on the market seems to be slipping. Weeks of steady decline have weighed heavily on investor sentiment, and DOGE’s price action has failed to show a convincing reversal. While the community’s loyalty remains strong, even long-time DOGE enthusiasts admit there’s little new to be excited about.

The underlying problem is simple but glaring: nothing fundamental has changed. Since its debut into the crypto scene, DOGE has had no smart contracts, no DeFi applications and no meaningful upgrades on the horizon. Unsurprisingly, these issues have caused DOGE to be stuck in the same playful yet static form it launched with years ago.

Hopes for a DOGE ETF continue to float around, but with no progress in sight as the hype has largely cooled. Aside from the occasional tweet from Elon Musk, the project struggles to recapture the kind of spotlight it once commanded. Still, as always, some investors believe that this unimpressive momentum doesn’t mean that Dogecoin’s end is near, even though most market indicators point to that conclusion.

Conclusion

If DOGE does not take a page out of functional projects yet profitable like LBRETT and actually provide real use cases, it may soon fade into obscurity. This is why many investors are optimistic about LBRETT, especially after raising over $2.6 million in its ongoing presale.

