Dogecoin Foundation Exec Addresses Rumors Of 51% Attack To Takeover The Network

2025/08/26
Dogecoin Foundation executive Timothy Stebbing has spoken out to address rumors about a possible 51% attack aimed at taking over the Dogecoin network, making it clear that the project is not under threat in this way, and such claims are misleading. Stebbing stressed that Dogecoin remains strong because it is built on decentralization and guided by the will of the community, rejecting the idea that there is any central control or hidden plan.

Stebbing Supports Dogecoin’s Decentralized And Fair Approach

Pointing to the values of open debate and shared decision-making, Stebbing said the idea is simple: “nobody is in control, and everyone is in control.” For him, this is not only the way the network works but also the way the community should operate. He wants the Dogecoin network to remain a place where ideas compete fairly, where no one person’s influence can outweigh the voice of many, and where the best ideas rise because they are helpful and honest. 

Stebbing also described how the community can make decisions by “voting with their feet.” In practice, this means that anyone can choose to support or ignore new developments, and the project will naturally follow the direction that gains the most support. For him, it is not about control but about collective action and freedom of choice in shaping Dogecoin’s future.

Admitting that not everyone supports this path, he noted that some individuals in the crypto space prefer to keep Dogecoin unchanged. He even accused outside voices of trying to ensure Dogecoin stays a “non-competitive” project so it does not threaten bigger cryptocurrencies. For Stebbing, such actions go against the spirit of decentralization and openness that Dogecoin protects.

Pushing DOGE Foundation’s Innovation Despite Resistance

His dream is for Dogecoin to become a global currency, a “means of exchange” usable in real stores for real payments at lightning speed. Stebbing and the Dogecoin Foundation created dogebox.org, a custom-built system, almost like its own operating platform, to provide users with a decentralized space to build, test, and share ideas directly. Instead of relying on a few developers to make decisions, dogebox.org allows many people to explore different approaches simultaneously. 

But even after launching dogebox.org, Stebbing admitted that resistance has not gone away. Whenever he discusses new ideas, the same critics launch attacks, accusing him of having bad intentions or claiming his ideas are dangerous. For him, the real spirit of Dogecoin comes from the people who create and contribute to the community’s creativity every day. 

He said that rumors of a 51% attack may scare some people, but they cannot take away the strength of decentralization and the passion of the community. For Stebbing, the future of Dogecoin is still bright, and the network continues to push innovation, fight against central control, and hold onto the guiding rule: “Do Only Good Every Day.”

