Dogecoin Foundation Launches First Official DOGE Treasury With $175M Backing

The commercial arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, House of Doge, has partnered with CleanCore Solutions to launch the first official Dogecoin Treasury. The initiative is supported by a $175,000,420 private placement, marking a new era of institutional-grade adoption for DOGE. Notably, the partnership also involves 21Shares, a $12 billion asset manager, to help oversee the allocation, governance, and transparency of the treasury. Funding Details and Key Investors To establish the treasury, CleanCore executed a private investment in public equity (PIPE), issuing 175,000,420 Pre-Funded Warrants at $1 each, raising approximately $175 million before expenses. The placement drew participation from more than 80 institutional and crypto-native investors, including Pantera, Borderless, FalconX, Mythos, and MOZAYYX. The offering will close on September 4, pending standard approvals from the NYSE American. Leadership and Governance of The DOGE Treasury Meanwhile, leadership from the House of Doge and the Dogecoin Foundation will play central roles in the initiative. Alex Spiro has secured appointment as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Timothy Stebbing, CTO of House of Doge, will join the board. Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge, will serve as CleanCore’s Chief Investment Officer. Together, this leadership team will shape the treasury’s allocation strategy and future corporate integrations. Dogecoin Becomes a Treasury Reserve Asset Per the press release, proceeds from the placement will allow CleanCore to adopt Dogecoin (DOGE) as its primary treasury reserve asset. This move will align it with the growing number of public companies establishing treasuries with cryptocurrencies. Notably, plans are underway to integrate staking-like rewards, yield opportunities, and exchange collaborations that could enhance DOGE’s utility and appeal for retail and institutional participants. This move seeks to position Dogecoin for tokenization, payments, and mainstream commercial adoption. https://twitter.com/DogecoinFdn/status/1962866273370669563 "A Watershed Moment for Dogecoin" In the official announcement, executives from House of Doge and CleanCore described this treasury strategy as a major turning point for Dogecoin. They noted that it strengthens the DOGE's legitimacy beyond its meme-inspired origins and also sets a precedent for how foundations can collaborate with public companies to create real-world utility. As Dogecoin officially enters treasury strategy discussions at the institutional level, this initiative marks the beginning of Dogecoin’s next phase as a serious global payments currency. The meme coin joins other assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP, that are currently dominating institutional portfolios.