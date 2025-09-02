Dogecoin Founder Shares Hot Take on Altcoin Season 2025, Here’s Big Catch

Shibetoshi’s take on altcoin season 2025

Shibetoshi’s view of cryptocurrency market in general

Billy Markus, who co-founded the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin with Jackson Palmer in 2013, is famous on X for his dark irony and sarcasm when it comes to discussing any rational fundamentals of the crypto market and cryptocurrency price movements.

This time, he has shared his ironic take on altcoin season expectations in the remaining part of 2025. Markus is known on the X social media platform as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” — a name jestingly referencing the pseudonym of the mysterious Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Shibetoshi’s take on altcoin season 2025

Billy Markus has published a meme to comment on the altseason expected this year and to compare it with the one the crypto market experienced four years ago, back in 2021.

The meme shows two quite similar creatures — in the picture describing the 2021 altcoin season, a lynx is depicted walking along a snowy forest, while the one related to the altseason 2025 shows merely a kitten walking into a room.

This is likely Markus’ reaction to the sudden crypto market pullback, which took place after first Bitcoin reached a new all-time high around $124,000 and then the second-largest crypto, Ethereum, followed suit, hitting a new ATH for the first time since November 2021 — $4,953. Besides, XRP also reached a new price peak of around $3.65.

You Might Also Like

Shibetoshi’s view of cryptocurrency market in general

By now, Bitcoin has rolled back to $107,000 but managed to regain the $110,000 level, Ethereum has fallen back to $4,396, and XRP is changing hands at $2.79.

In his earlier tweets, Markus has frequently expressed doubts about any real fundamentals that direct crypto prices upward or downward. He has multiple times stressed the volatile nature of the crypto market, likening crypto to something out of control and beyond prediction rather than the other way around.

Per Shibetoshi Nakamoto, all analysts can predict is that crypto can only rise or fall, and they usually provide any sensible reasons for those price movements only after they have already taken place.