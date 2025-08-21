Dogecoin Gets $153.8 Million Boost With This Latest Acquisition

Par : NewsBTC
2025/08/21 19:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.09995+1.68%
Triathon
GROW$0.0107+1.90%
XRP
XRP$2.9157+2.34%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00113-1.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001735-1.69%

Dogecoin is getting a lift with news of a $153.8 million deal as Thumzup Media Corporation will acquire Dogehash Technologies with its shares, marking one of the most significant transactions in the Dogecoin ecosystem to date. With Thumzup’s digital-asset strategy and Dogehash’s large-scale mining operations, the two companies are setting the stage for a robust expansion. 

A $153.8 Million Deal To Build The Biggest Dogecoin Miner

The agreement between Thumzup Media and Dogehash Technologies comes with a clear goal: to build the world’s largest Dogecoin mining platform. The multi-million dollar all-stock deal will create a new company called Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc.. Once finalized, this new entity will trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker XDOG.

Thumzup has strong skills in digital money and ways to grow it, while Dogehash has many years of experience running large mining operations. By joining forces, Thumzup and Dogehash could combine their skills and resources to grow much bigger than they could alone.

Through the merger, the company can now enter Nasdaq’s public markets, where new investors may step in to support Dogecoin. Backed by the million-dollar all-stock deal, the new entity could use Thumzup’s growth expertise and Dogehash’s mining strength to secure a leading position in the Dogecoin mining sector. As a result, Dogecoin, one of the most popular meme coins in the world, may see more mining activity.

Expanding Mining Power With A Green Energy Push

Dogehash Technologies currently operates approximately 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miner machines, which mine Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC) daily across North America. But the company is not stopping there. Over the next two years, Dogehash plans to add renewable-energy-powered data centers to the mix, expanding its mining fleet through 2025 and 2026. 

Since electricity accounts for most of a miner’s expenses, this strategy could make Dogehash more competitive in the long run. Dogehash could increase its mining capacity by using cleaner energy while reducing its environmental footprint, an approach with the potential to make it one of the leaders in sustainable crypto mining, a growing concern in the digital asset industry.

Dogehash plans to roll out DogeOS, Dogecoin’s Layer-2 protocol, to make mining more efficient. DogeOS lets miners earn extra rewards through DeFi tools like staking and liquidity pools, on top of regular block rewards. For miners, that means more ways to boost returns; for the Dogecoin network, it means more substantial support and more activity.

These tools will provide Dogehash with numerous opportunities to expand its earnings and participate in various financial products associated with mining. The company will not only look for ways to increase its mining profits but also explore other revenue streams that can add to its strength. With these steps, Dogehash Technologies Holdings could extend beyond merely creating more coins and develop a more robust and reliable system that supports the Dogecoin community and provides users with long-term value.

Dogecoin price chart from Tradingview.com
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Behind the Failure of Solana SIMD-0228 Proposal: Governance Difficulties Under Node Interest Game

Behind the Failure of Solana SIMD-0228 Proposal: Governance Difficulties Under Node Interest Game

The most controversial SIMD-0228 proposal in Solana’s governance history ultimately failed with less than 66.6% of votes in favor. This vote was not only a technical debate on inflation reform, but also evolved into a war of interests among the validator class.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.4596+4.29%
NODE
NODE$0.09942+26.23%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001864+2.92%
Partager
PANews2025/03/16 11:12
Partager
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
Silo Finance
SILO$0.02315-4.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4837+2.28%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005662+12.11%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Partager
Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who declared in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to crash to $100 than rally to $100,000, has returned. He indirectly admitted he was wrong and outlined reasons why his prediction fell through.  Harvard Economist Breaks Silence On Missed Bitcoin Prediction In an X post, Rogoff identified himself as the Harvard economist who said that Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than $100,000. He then went on to comment on what he missed when he made this prediction. First, the economist said that he was far too optimistic about the U.S. coming to its senses about sensible crypto regulation.  Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe Rogoff, who was the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicated that the Donald Trump administration has gone about Bitcoin and crypto regulation in the wrong way. He questioned why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities, likely in reference to regulations such as the GENIUS Act, which have provided regulatory clarity.  It is worth mentioning that one of the reasons the Harvard economist had predicted that Bitcoin was more likely to go to $100 was based on his belief that government regulation would trigger lower prices. He had made this prediction when BTC was trading at around $11,000. Rogoff claimed back then that the flagship crypto needed global regulation to crack down on its use for money laundering.  The former IMF chief believed that if this regulation took away the possibility of money laundering and tax evasion, then Bitcoin’s actual use cases for transactions were very small. As such, he was banking on BTC lacking any demand, which would drive its price lower rather than higher.  However, that hasn’t been the case as government regulation has only boosted Bitcoin’s demand. The flagship crypto rallied to $100,000, a price level Rogoff said it won’t reach, for the first time last year following Donald Trump’s victory. Meanwhile, BTC has reached new highs on the back of regulatory clarity, including its rally to a previous all-time high (ATH) just before the passage of the GENIUS Act last month.  Further Reasons For The Missed Prediction The Harvard economist also stated that he did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the $20 trillion global underground economy. He further remarked that this demand puts a floor on its price.  Related Reading: Two Scenarios Map Out Bitcoin Price Crash After Recovery In addition to being a transaction medium of choice, BTC has also gained a reputation as a store of value, which has created demand for it among traditional finance (TradFi) investors. These investors have gained exposure to Bitcoin mainly through the ETFs. Interestingly, Harvard recently revealed a $117 million stake in BlackRock’s BTC ETF.  Lastly, Rogoff said that he did not anticipate a situation where regulators, especially the regulator in chief, would be able to brazenly hold hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in crypto without consequence, considering the “blatant conflict of interest.”  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $113,600, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
Threshold
T$0.01607+1.83%
U
U$0.01495-21.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.59-1.45%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/21 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Behind the Failure of Solana SIMD-0228 Proposal: Governance Difficulties Under Node Interest Game

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Ethereum treasuries hit $17b in holdings, what’s next for price?

The Melania meme team has sold a total of 82.18 million MELANIA in the past four months, accounting for 8.22% of the total supply