Dogecoin Hash Power Surges as DOGE Price Targets $0.45 Breakout Zone

Blockonomi
2025/08/21 20:31
TLDR:

  • Dogecoin hash rate activity nears record highs, underscoring miner strength during market volatility.
  • Alphractal’s Network Stress Index signals DOGE stability across fees, security, and activity dimensions.
  • CVDD Top for Dogecoin sits at $0.54 but could climb higher if dormant supply enters circulation.
  • Traders eye $0.30 to $0.45 as DOGE approaches wedge breakout with MA 100 acting as support.

Dogecoin is once again attracting interest from market watchers. The network’s mining base shows no signs of weakness, even as broader crypto prices struggle. Analysts suggest that key price models and trading signals could soon align for a move higher. 

Traders are watching activity on the chain alongside new technical levels. With miners steady and models hinting at higher targets, the stage may be set for the next breakout.

Dogecoin Network Resilience and Price Models

Data from Alphractal shows Dogecoin’s hash rate activity pushing toward record highs, reflecting resilience among miners. The firm introduced a Network Stress Index to measure blockchain health, combining fee stress, hash stress, and supply stress. 

Current readings signal stability, suggesting no major risks across economic, security, or activity dimensions.

The Alpha Price model, described by Alphractal, works as a magnet for sentiment shifts in UTXO blockchains such as DOGE. Alongside it, the CVDD adjustment remains one of the most accurate indicators of cycle tops and bottoms. 

Presently, the CVDD Top is positioned near $0.54, though this level can rise if dormant supply moves.

Analysts noted that a rally could push Dogecoin’s value well above that threshold, particularly if network activity accelerates. With miners already positioned for higher demand, the possibility of DOGE extending gains appears sustainable. 

Still, Alphractal warned that leverage in broader crypto markets leaves traders exposed to sudden liquidations.

Market participants have pointed to these models as useful benchmarks for gauging potential turning points. As Dogecoin consolidates, these indicators may determine whether the market is preparing for a shift toward higher ranges.

Dogecoin Price Consolidation and Breakout Levels

Chart analysis shared by Jonathan Carter on social media highlighted a broadening wedge on the daily timeframe. 

He explained that Dogecoin continues to consolidate below the upper boundary of this wedge. The 100-day moving average has provided steady support, keeping price action from breaking down further.

Carter suggested that a breakout above this wedge could form a reversal signal for traders. He outlined targets at $0.30, $0.36, and $0.45 if momentum holds. These levels provide traders with a roadmap for short-term upside while keeping risk management in focus.

Price data from CoinGecko placed Dogecoin at $0.2175 at the time of reporting. Trading volume within 24 hours stood at $2.47 billion, with DOGE gaining 1.35 percent over the day. Weekly performance showed a decline of 8.69 percent, underscoring the volatility facing traders.

DOGE price on CoinGecko

The coming sessions will reveal whether Dogecoin breaks free from its current wedge pattern. If confirmed, traders may look for alignment between network strength and technical levels to support a push higher.

