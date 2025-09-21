The post Dogecoin, HBAR Rank High On Watchlists But One Crypto Is Stealing The Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto traders searching for the best crypto to buy now are keeping a close eye on Dogecoin (DOGE) and Hedera (HBAR), two altcoins that remain top picks for September. DOGE continues to benefit from its loyal community and brand recognition, while HBAR’s enterprise partnerships keep it relevant as a layer-1 solution. But despite these strong contenders, analysts say one project is stealing the show — Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a fast-growing Ethereum Layer 2 that has taken the market by storm. Why Dogecoin and HBAR are still relevant Dogecoin remains a fan favorite, with its meme status and history of viral rallies making it a top speculative asset. Analysts believe DOGE could see another strong run in the next bull market, especially if Elon Musk tweets about it or if a DOGE payment integration is announced. In 2021, DOGE’s price rallied thousands of percent, proving that viral moments can still drive massive upside when the community is fully engaged. HBAR, meanwhile, is considered one of the most technically advanced layer 1 blockchains, its hashgraph consensus and enterprise partnerships gave it a unique edge. Projects in sectors like supply chain, tokenized assets, and enterprise data security continue to choose HBAR, which helps support steady price appreciation. Price predictions for HBAR suggest consistent growth into 2026 as adoption expands. Layer Brett: The real market disruptor While DOGE and HBAR are strong players, Layer Brett is where traders are seeing the most explosive potential. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, $LBRETT offers lightning-fast transactions, near-zero fees, and security backed by Ethereum. Its rapidly growing social presence, with thousands of new community members joining weekly, is driving massive buzz. Analysts say this mix of speed, low cost, and meme energy is creating a narrative that could dominate the next bull run. Key reasons analysts are calling… The post Dogecoin, HBAR Rank High On Watchlists But One Crypto Is Stealing The Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto traders searching for the best crypto to buy now are keeping a close eye on Dogecoin (DOGE) and Hedera (HBAR), two altcoins that remain top picks for September. DOGE continues to benefit from its loyal community and brand recognition, while HBAR’s enterprise partnerships keep it relevant as a layer-1 solution. But despite these strong contenders, analysts say one project is stealing the show — Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a fast-growing Ethereum Layer 2 that has taken the market by storm. Why Dogecoin and HBAR are still relevant Dogecoin remains a fan favorite, with its meme status and history of viral rallies making it a top speculative asset. Analysts believe DOGE could see another strong run in the next bull market, especially if Elon Musk tweets about it or if a DOGE payment integration is announced. In 2021, DOGE’s price rallied thousands of percent, proving that viral moments can still drive massive upside when the community is fully engaged. HBAR, meanwhile, is considered one of the most technically advanced layer 1 blockchains, its hashgraph consensus and enterprise partnerships gave it a unique edge. Projects in sectors like supply chain, tokenized assets, and enterprise data security continue to choose HBAR, which helps support steady price appreciation. Price predictions for HBAR suggest consistent growth into 2026 as adoption expands. Layer Brett: The real market disruptor While DOGE and HBAR are strong players, Layer Brett is where traders are seeing the most explosive potential. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, $LBRETT offers lightning-fast transactions, near-zero fees, and security backed by Ethereum. Its rapidly growing social presence, with thousands of new community members joining weekly, is driving massive buzz. Analysts say this mix of speed, low cost, and meme energy is creating a narrative that could dominate the next bull run. Key reasons analysts are calling…

Dogecoin, HBAR Rank High On Watchlists But One Crypto Is Stealing The Show

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 06:34
NEAR
NEAR$3.15+0.35%
1
1$0.00979+0.20%
RealLink
REAL$0.06285-1.00%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01671+16.52%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010017-0.84%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24237+0.80%

Crypto traders searching for the best crypto to buy now are keeping a close eye on Dogecoin (DOGE) and Hedera (HBAR), two altcoins that remain top picks for September. DOGE continues to benefit from its loyal community and brand recognition, while HBAR’s enterprise partnerships keep it relevant as a layer-1 solution. But despite these strong contenders, analysts say one project is stealing the show — Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a fast-growing Ethereum Layer 2 that has taken the market by storm.

Why Dogecoin and HBAR are still relevant

Dogecoin remains a fan favorite, with its meme status and history of viral rallies making it a top speculative asset. Analysts believe DOGE could see another strong run in the next bull market, especially if Elon Musk tweets about it or if a DOGE payment integration is announced. In 2021, DOGE’s price rallied thousands of percent, proving that viral moments can still drive massive upside when the community is fully engaged.

HBAR, meanwhile, is considered one of the most technically advanced layer 1 blockchains, its hashgraph consensus and enterprise partnerships gave it a unique edge. Projects in sectors like supply chain, tokenized assets, and enterprise data security continue to choose HBAR, which helps support steady price appreciation. Price predictions for HBAR suggest consistent growth into 2026 as adoption expands.

Layer Brett: The real market disruptor

While DOGE and HBAR are strong players, Layer Brett is where traders are seeing the most explosive potential. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, $LBRETT offers lightning-fast transactions, near-zero fees, and security backed by Ethereum. Its rapidly growing social presence, with thousands of new community members joining weekly, is driving massive buzz. Analysts say this mix of speed, low cost, and meme energy is creating a narrative that could dominate the next bull run.

Key reasons analysts are calling $LBRETT the best crypto to buy now:

  • Ethereum Layer 2 scalability – fast, cheap, and secure
  • 685% staking APY – massive rewards still available for early buyers
  • $1M community giveaway – fueling community engagement
  • Viral growth – thousands of new holders joining weekly
  • Analyst projections – tipped for 50x upside potential in 2025
  • Strong social metrics – engagement on X, Telegram, and Discord rising daily

Why traders are rotating into $LBRETT

Investors who previously focused on DOGE and HBAR are now allocating some percentages of their portfolios to Layer Brett. The opportunity to get in at just $0.0058 before the next presale stage hike is attracting both retail traders and crypto influencers. This early entry window allows investors to lock in the highest staking rewards before pool dilution kicks in and before the token lists on major exchanges.

Social media engagement across X, Telegram, and Discord is exploding, with $LBRETT memes and updates trending daily. This viral attention is similar to what DOGE experienced before its massive breakout in 2021 — but combined with the scalability and utility of an Ethereum Layer 2. Some analysts are even calling Layer Brett a once-in-a-cycle opportunity to ride both meme hype and real blockchain innovation at the same time.

Conclusion: Don’t miss the standout play

Dogecoin and HBAR may remain on watchlists, but the most asymmetric upside appears to be with $LBRETT. As the presale progresses and social hype intensifies, analysts warn that entry prices will only get higher, and staking rewards will shrink.

The Layer Brett presale is live — secure your $LBRETT now before the next stage sells out and rewards drop.

Website: https://layerbrett.com
Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett
X: https://x.com/LayerBrett

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/best-altcoins-to-buy-now-dogecoin-hbar-rank-high-on-watchlists-but-one-crypto-is-stealing-the-show/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cathie Wood's Ark Bets Big On Solana Treasury Play: Makes $162M Investment In Brera Holdings As Stock Explodes 225%

Cathie Wood's Ark Bets Big On Solana Treasury Play: Makes $162M Investment In Brera Holdings As Stock Explodes 225%

On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed significant trades, notably selling shares of Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) and buying shares of Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA), read more
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0447+1.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09139+5.94%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1435+3.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 09:42
Partager
Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

When you hear about Worldcoin, chances are the first thing that comes to mind is its Orb, the futuristic-looking device scanning people’s irises in exchange for crypto.  That image alone makes Worldcoin stand out, but it also places the project at the center of one of crypto’s toughest debates: privacy versus regulation.  Why Worldcoin Faces
Worldcoin
WLD$1.493-1.45%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02041+1.59%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.0004546-2.59%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 06:00
Partager
Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

The crypto market ended a volatile week amid the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut of 2025. Bitcoin edged up 0.2% to $115,792 but failed to break past $118,000, prompting mixed analyst outlooks. Crypto Market Volatility Amidst Fed Rate Cut The crypto economy closed another volatile week, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve cut […]
Union
U$0.012652-12.72%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 06:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cathie Wood's Ark Bets Big On Solana Treasury Play: Makes $162M Investment In Brera Holdings As Stock Explodes 225%

Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

Analysts Expect XRP to Rally Soon, Though This Lesser-Known Altcoin May Outperform

Faraday Future Invests $41 Million in Qualigen Crypto Pivot