Dogecoin Holds Steady as Corporate Accumulation Accelerates

CleanCore Solutions confirmed its reserves have now surpassed 600 million DOGE, worth more than $160 million. The firm has been steadily accumulating since early September, when its treasury program began, and says it intends to reach one billion tokens in the near term.

Long-term, the target is even more ambitious: controlling up to 5% of Dogecoin’s total supply. Chief Investment Officer Marco Margiotta described the move as part of a strategy to position DOGE as a reserve asset while also supporting payment and remittance use cases.

This large-scale accumulation has coincided with steady price gains. Since CleanCore’s initiative began, DOGE has climbed from roughly $0.24 into the $0.27–$0.30 zone, holding firm despite reports of whales selling hundreds of millions of coins last week.

On the technical side, analysts such as Trader Tardigrade highlight a bull flag pattern that could set the stage for a run toward $0.43.

Other commentators argue that $1 remains a key “magnet” level for this cycle, particularly with institutional demand on the rise. Excitement is also building around the upcoming Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF, now expected to launch September 18, which could provide a new channel for mainstream exposure.

Meanwhile, the ecosystem continues to expand. DOGE OS recently partnered with Thumbs Up Media Corporation, with its CEO joining TZUP’s advisory board — a move aimed at boosting real-world applications for mined Dogecoin.

With treasury builds, new financial products, and a growing developer base all converging, the meme coin appears to be entering a fresh phase of institutional and retail interest.

