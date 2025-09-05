Dogecoin is getting an ETF… and it’s not your typical crypto launch!

Key Takeaways

REX Shares is set to launch the first-ever Dogecoin ETF via the more streamlined 1940 Act route. While the move could boost market sentiment, DOGE’s price remains range-bound for now.

Dogecoin [DOGE] could soon get its first-ever ETF, and it’s arrival will be anything but typical.

REXShares is preparing to list the fund under the 40 Act – A route usually reserved for bond and stock ETFs, not volatile tokens like DOGE. That technical detail matters more than it sounds, especially since the 40 Act carries built-in investor protections and a smoother path through regulators compared to the standard S-1 filing.

With the launch potentially just a week away, could this unusual move cause fresh momentum to carry Dogecoin’s price?

The first DOGE ETF!

The Dogecoin ETF could hit U.S markets as soon as next week, with Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas flagging REX Shares’ move in an X post.

He noted that REX has filed an effective prospectus under the Investment Company Act of 40 – The same framework used for traditional ETFs like bonds or equities.

In its filing, REX highlighted the risks, warning that Dogecoin remains highly volatile and unpredictable. This is a reminder that while the ETF’s launch is novel, price swings could still dominate the days ahead.

Skipping the S-1 route

Most crypto ETFs crawl through the traditional S-1 and 19b-4 filings, but REX Shares is taking a shortcut with the 40 Act – An approach it already used for its Solana staking ETF.

In fact, ETF Store President Nate Geraci has called this method “a regulatory end-around” before since it bypasses the usual delays and hurdles.

While rivals like 21Shares, Bitwise, and Grayscale are still waiting on SEC decisions for their Dogecoin ETF applications, REX is moving faster.

The issuer has even filed a 40 Act ETF tied to Trump-themed tokens. So, there’s a pattern of unconventional launches to think of here.

What could it mean for DOGE’s price?

At press time, Dogecoin‘s price was trading near $0.214 – A sign of muted momentum on the daily chart. The RSI seemed to be hovering at around 47, hinting at a neutral setup.

Trading volumes have been steady, while the OBV remained flat – Limited fresh inflows. In the short term, DOGE may be set to hold its range between $0.21 and $0.22, unless ETF buzz kicks in.

If excitement builds around the launch, a breakout towards $0.23 could follow. However, without strong catalysts, consolidation may remain the base case.