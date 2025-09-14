Dogecoin Marks Best Month Since 2024 With ETF Launch on the Horizon

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 23:27
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.17%
Union
U$0.014605+40.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09658+1.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.1292-0.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01459-3.44%
Altcoins
  • 14 September 2025
  • |
  • 18:17

Dogecoin has staged an impressive rally in September, and veteran trader Peter Brandt says the latest move is nothing short of “huge.”

The meme-born cryptocurrency has surged more than 30% this month, defying the broader market’s seasonal weakness and lining up what could be its strongest performance of the year.

Over the past week, DOGE climbed double digits in a matter of days, extending its winning streak to five sessions – the longest run since last summer. That momentum has lifted the coin back toward levels not seen since July, when a sharp reversal wiped out more than a third of its value in less than two weeks.

September is shaping up very differently. With a 36% gain so far, it has already become Dogecoin’s best month since November 2024, when the token rocketed more than 160% in a matter of weeks. Traders are now watching closely to see if DOGE can reclaim the $0.30 threshold, a level that has repeatedly capped its rallies.

Fueling optimism is the imminent arrival of the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF, set to launch in the coming week. The fund, backed by REX Shares and Osprey Funds, isn’t structured like traditional spot ETFs but still marks a milestone for institutional access to the coin. Market watchers see the launch as a potential catalyst for DOGE to establish firmer ground above key resistance levels.

While the SEC has delayed its decision on Bitwise’s spot Dogecoin ETF—a standard step in the regulatory process—anticipation around the REX-Osprey product has already added energy to the market. With veteran analysts like Brandt pointing to the breakout and institutional products finally opening the door to mainstream investors, Dogecoin’s comeback could be just beginning.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/dogecoin-marks-best-month-since-2024-with-etf-launch-on-the-horizon/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0748+0.08%
Everscale
EVER$0.01634+14.42%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0852-5.33%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.764-4.16%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014461-4.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0852-5.33%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001757+0.51%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
AaveToken
AAVE$306.26-1.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position