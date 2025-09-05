Dogecoin may see first-ever ETF launch next week: Analyst

REX Shares is taking the same regulatory route for its Dogecoin ETF as it did to get its Solana staking ETF over the line.

The first Dogecoin exchange-traded fund could launch in the United States as early as next week, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas.

“Looks like Rex is going to launch a Doge ETF via the 40 Act a la $SSK next week based on below tweet combined w how they just filed an effective prospectus,” Balchunas said in an X post on Thursday, pointing to exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer REX Shares filing a prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In the prospectus filing, REX warned that “DOGE is a relatively new innovation and is subject to unique and substantial risks. The market for DOGE is subject to rapid price swings, changes and uncertainty.”

