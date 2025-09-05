Dogecoin may see first-ever ETF launch next week: Analyst

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/05 11:04
REX Shares is taking the same regulatory route for its Dogecoin ETF as it did to get its Solana staking ETF over the line.

The first Dogecoin exchange-traded fund could launch in the United States as early as next week, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas.

“Looks like Rex is going to launch a Doge ETF via the 40 Act a la $SSK next week based on below tweet combined w how they just filed an effective prospectus,” Balchunas said in an X post on Thursday, pointing to exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer REX Shares filing a prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In the prospectus filing, REX warned that “DOGE is a relatively new innovation and is subject to unique and substantial risks. The market for DOGE is subject to rapid price swings, changes and uncertainty.”

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
