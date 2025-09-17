Dogecoin News Today: DOGE ETF Updates; Prices Could Reach $1 After Meme Coin Market Set To Skyrocket

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/17 17:40
Threshold
T$0.01671-0.53%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010242-6.49%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26447+0.92%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002624+0.76%

Dogecoin’s rise from parody to powerhouse reshaped the meme coin world, but it isn’t standing alone in the spotlight anymore. Aside from the headlines of Dogecoin news, newer entrants like Layer Brett are sparking curiosity among traders hunting for the next big breakout. The recent surge of energy around meme coins highlights just how quickly narratives can shift and how fast capital flows when hype and community collide.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) Catapults to the Top After Recent Offerings

Layer Brett is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about tokens in crypto, and not just because of its meme roots. Built as an Ethereum’s Layer 2 scaling solution, it solves two of the biggest frustrations with Ethereum: slow speeds and high gas fees.

That mix of fun and function is what has traders paying attention. Memecoins have always thrived on culture, but Layer Brett adds something extra: actual performance. Holders aren’t just buying into a joke; they’re stepping into an ecosystem that processes transactions faster than most tokens they already use.

The project’s staking system makes it even more compelling. Early participants have seen APYs advertised in the tens of thousands, creating buzz that few tokens can match. Unlike coins that sit idle in wallets, LBRETT can work for its holders right away, generating rewards that reinforce community loyalty.

Layer Brett’s developers are also leaning into creativity. Plans include NFT integrations and gamified staking, turning what’s usually a dry process into something interactive. Imagine staking tokens not just for rewards but also for access to unique experiences and collectibles.

To top it off, the community isn’t left out of the excitement. No KYC barriers mean full control for users, and a whopping $1 million giveaway is live to reward those who get involved early. The buzz is growing, and for once, a meme token looks ready to back it up with substance.

Institutional Dogecoin News Sparks Market Interest  

Dogecoin is back in the spotlight, and the stakes have not felt this high in a long time. The coin is pressing against $0.30, a level that has rejected it multiple times this year. Each failed attempt has sent DOGE tumbling, but this latest push feels different. Volumes are rising, market cap is climbing, and traders sense a breakout could be brewing.

Adding fuel to the buzz is the upcoming Dogecoin ETF. The first US fund tied directly to DOGE is nearing launch, and the prospect of Wall Street money flowing into the meme coin has electrified the community. An ETF would give institutions an easy entry point, and that could shift Dogecoin’s status from cult token to big L1 player.

Behind the scenes, money is already moving. Open interest in DOGE derivatives has surged past $6 billion, showing that traders are lining up to bet on what happens next. If $0.30 breaks, levels like $0.45 and even higher come into play.

With retail traders watching charts and whales quietly positioning, the stage is set for a dramatic move. Whether it is a powerful breakout or another painful rejection, DOGE is about to show if it still has the fire that once made it the king of meme coins.

Conclusion 

While the latest Dogecoin news made headlines, LBRETT’s fast-selling presale offers the rare early entry investors chase. With no KYC, instant staking, and a $1 million giveaway, it’s a project designed to reward early believers. Get in on the future of the meme sector at $0.0058 per LBRETT token.

Can You Afford To Miss LBRETT’s Climb To Crypto Stardom? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases.Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases. Publicly traded firms…
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002512+2.78%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/17 21:32
Partager
BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock transferred 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime about 50 minutes ago, worth about 18.4 million US dollars. This is the first
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-10.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,492.75+0.95%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 19:16
Partager
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01915+16.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0252+0.03%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

AAVE Poised For Explosive $400 Surge This Week

Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion