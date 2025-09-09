Dogecoin News Today; Pi Network Price As Pi Coin Holders Could See Their Investment Half Going Into 2026

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/09 22:29
Meanwhile, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is stealing the spotlight, with its presale already breaking through $3 million at just $0.0055 per token and staking rewards near 800% APY. For traders hunting the next big play, $LBRETT is quickly becoming the top name to watch.

Dogecoin news today: Hype fading, price stuck

Dogecoin is trading around $0.23, stuck between key moving averages and support at $0.21. The charts aren’t helping either — the 20-day EMA is slipping lower, and the RSI is tilting bearish. If price drops under $0.21, it could quickly slide to $0.19, and the broader $0.14–$0.29 range comes back into play.

The only way Dogecoin can show strength is if buyers push above the 50-day SMA at $0.22, opening a path to $0.26. But let’s face it: Dogecoin has been recycling the same story for years. With Elon’s tweets no longer enough to move the market, DOGE looks like it’s out of fuel.

Pi Network price: The risks of collapse are real

Pi Coin has been trading near $0.345, clinging to support at $0.344. The problem? Correlation to Bitcoin has collapsed to just 0.12, meaning Pi is no longer moving with the broader market. That’s a bad sign when Bitcoin is holding firm above $110K while Pi continues to weaken.

Whales and retail traders alike are losing confidence. If Pi breaks below $0.344, it could tumble to $0.334 — and a retest of its all-time low at $0.322 becomes very real. Analysts warn that if this pattern continues, Pi Coin holders could see their investment halved by 2026. Instead of being a rising star, Pi is shaping up to be another cautionary tale: lots of hype at launch, little delivery afterward.

Layer Brett: $LBRETT presale breaks past $3M

While Dogecoin and Pi Coin fight for relevance, Layer Brett is building unstoppable momentum. Its presale has already surged past $3 million, proving demand is snowballing before launch. At just $0.0055, the entry price offers retail buyers a true ground-floor opportunity.

What really sets Layer Brett apart is staking. Early adopters are locking in yields near 800% APY, multiplying their holdings in ways legacy meme coins can’t match. Backed by Ethereum Layer 2 scaling, $LBRETT combines viral meme energy with real blockchain performance — lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low fees, and a community-first design that ensures hype translates into staying power.

Layer Brett is the best play on the board in 2025

The reality is clear: Dogecoin is stuck, and Pi Coin is on the brink of collapse. Both are showing the cracks of aging narratives and exhausted hype. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is early, cheap, and surging with real momentum.

With $3M raised, staking APYs near 800%, and tokens priced at only $0.0055, Layer Brett is leaving old meme plays behind and setting itself up as the breakout of 2025. Don’t wait for DOGE or Pi to disappoint again — grab $LBRETT while the presale window is still open.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0055. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

World App’s parent company acquires Dawn Wallet, warns of an app ‘wind down’

World App’s parent company, Tools for Humanity, announced the acquisition of the iOS-native ETH wallet Dawn Wallet. The app will be ‘winding down’ in the coming weeks following the transition. According to an official statement on the World Chain site,…
Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Bernstein analysts raise Robinhood's price target to $160, foreseeing a 51.7% CAGR and 36% upside. Rapid market share expansion and wealth management potential drive growth.read more
CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

Ağustos ayının ortalarında 124 bin doları aşarak yeni bir zirveye ulaşan Bitcoin, o zamandan bu yana bir düşüş eğiliminde bulunuyor. Bazı analistler bunun bir ayı piyasasının başlangıcına işaret edebileceğini belirtirken, bazıları ise boğa aşamasında yaşanan sağlıklı bir düzeltme olduğunu savunuyor. Bu konuda son güncel analiz CryptoQuant analisti Axel Adler’den geldi. Buna göre analist, ayı piyasasının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
