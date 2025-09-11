Dogecoin News Today: Where Is DOGE Price Heading In 2026 & Could We See A DOGE ETF Approved?

2025/09/11 17:27
DOGE
With Dogecoin's price path uncertain as we approach 2026, investors are looking for new chances. DOGE has certain problems, but a Layer 2 meme coin that is now in presale for $0.0055 is getting a lot of interest as a possible replacement. 

However, a Dogecoin ETF could be approved, and the market is always changing. Now, investors are looking into solutions that have more uses and room for expansion.

The Future of DOGE: Price Forecasts and the Impact of a Dogecoin ETF

Recently, Dogecoin (DOGE) has been on a tear based on the hype about the Rex-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE), which will launch on September 11, 2025. It is the first U.S. exchange-traded fund that focuses on a memecoin, indicating an increasing institutional interest in DOGE.

Analysts believe that the Dogecoin price will be between $0.145 and $0.249 in 2026 depending on the market dynamics and competition by new tokens. Yet, the launch of the DOGE ETF may make investors more confident and liquid, and that may stabilize its value.

The authorization of the DOGE ETF is an indicator of a change of institutional perception and acknowledging the cultural and communal worth of Dogecoin. The given development can open the way to the future ETFs dedicated to other cryptocurrencies and the further penetration of digital assets into the financial markets.

How Layer Brett Is Revolutionizing the Crypto Space

Although a good track record is enjoyed by most cryptocurrencies, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is becoming a fierce opponent. The only difference is that it is innovative: a meme coin that takes advantage of Ethereum Layer 2 in order to provide real utility. Layer Brett is fast and cost-efficient with a transaction fee of as low as $0.0001 and an exceptional speed of 10,000 transactions per second (TPS).

Nevertheless, besides its performance, the real charm of Layer Brett is its purpose. This is unlike normal meme tokens which do not provide any actual value; Layer Brett provides a dynamic ecosystem. It is also characterised by initial staking rewards, token incentives, and ambitious proposals of full Layer 2 integration, all meant to give useful blockchain solutions.

Currently, Layer Brett is holding a presale event, offering tokens at a low price of $0.0055 each. However, with the presale phase nearing its end, the price is expected to increase soon. To further celebrate its unique model, Layer Brett is also offering immediate staking opportunities with impressive annual percentage yields (APY). Although the APY is decreasing as more participants join, it remains an attractive 781%.

The presale and staking are accessible via ETH or ERC20 USDT, giving participants easy entry to the ecosystem. Additionally, Layer Brett’s roadmap includes a $1 million giveaway, gamified staking features, and NFT integrations, all of which will further enhance the project’s growth and user engagement. This combination of innovation and tangible value makes Layer Brett one to watch.

Conclusion

Layer Brett is a new option with a lot of promise that comes at a time when the possibilities of a Dogecoin price rally in 2026 are unclear. As the presale starts, traders are rushing to get in at the ground floor.

If you're looking for the next big cryptocurrency. Layer Brett has everything he needs to blow out. You may join the presale for only $0.0055.

Don’t wait until the presale ends. Layer Brett is moving fast, and the opportunity to buy in early at record speed won’t last long.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
PANews2025/09/11 20:10
