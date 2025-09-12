Dogecoin Or Layer Brett? What Are Analysts Tipping To Surge 3,000% By December

The Dogecoin price is back in focus as hype builds around the possible launch of the first Dogecoin ETF in the United States.

Trading near $0.24 after a 20% recovery from early September lows, some investors believe this could finally be the spark to push Dogecoin toward $1. But for all the noise, retail traders are waking up to a hard truth: Dogecoin is too big, too old, and too slow to deliver life-changing gains. That’s why attention is shifting toward Layer Brett (LBRETT), a viral presale token approaching $3.4 million in just a matter of weeks, with early stakers pulling in around 800% APY. Here’s why analysts tip LBRETT to go on a 3,000% run by December.

Dogecoin price prediction: Limited upside despite the ETF hype

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at about $0.2413, bouncing back from $0.20 earlier this month. Optimism is growing that the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF, trading under ticker $DOJE, could launch this week. If it does, it will mark the first Dogecoin ETF in the U.S., giving traditional investors indirect exposure to Dogecoin.

On paper, an ETF would increase access and potentially drive more institutional demand. But here’s the catch: Dogecoin already has a market cap in the tens of billions. Even with ETF hype, a move from $0.24 to $1 is “just” a 4x. For early adopters, that’s exciting. For new investors chasing 3,000% gains by December? It’s simply not enough.

Dogecoin’s fundamentals haven’t changed — it’s still a meme token with no unique tech, no scalability, and no real ecosystem. An ETF might pump it, but it won’t transform Dogecoin into a 100x rocket.

Layer Brett: The insider play for 2025

While Dogecoin is relying on Wall Street to prop it up, Layer Brett is exploding from the ground up. Its presale has already surged past $3.3M and is approaching $3.4 million in a few short weeks, showing how quickly retail demand is stacking up. At just $0.0055, early buyers are getting in at a true ground-floor price — something DOGE holders can only dream about.

What makes Layer Brett stand out is its mix of meme coin culture with Ethereum Layer 2 utility. It’s fast, cheap, and scalable, directly tied to Ethereum’s growth. And with staking rewards near 800% APY, investors aren’t just waiting for hype — they’re compounding their positions before the token even lists on exchanges.

This is why analysts are tipping Layer Brett as the project with 3,000% upside potential by the end of the year. Where Dogecoin offers crumbs, Brett offers exponential returns at a minimal outlay.

Why Layer Brett beats Dogecoin for 2025

The Dogecoin price may get a short-term pump from ETF hype, but it’s capped by size and stuck in old narratives. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is early, cheap, and rewarding. Best of all, it’s engineered for parabolic upside that Dogecoin simply can’t match.

With its presale racing toward $3.4M, APYs still near 800%, and tokens at $0.0055, Layer Brett is tipped as the smarter play for investors chasing 3,000% gains into 2025. Don’t settle for Wall Street’s ETF scraps on a meme—secure your spot in the Layer Brett presale today.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0055. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
