Dogecoin Price Eyes Rebound, How High Can It Soar?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 21:42
NEAR
NEAR$2.37+0.25%
B
B$0.67795-2.05%
Capverse
CAP$0.06971-0.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.1172-1.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017727-4.48%

Key Notes

  • Dogecoin price has found a critical support level at $0.205 amid price drawdowns.
  • It is now trading at $0.2127, after a failed attempt to test upper levels last week.
  • For now, the market is finding it difficult to sustain momentum amid shifts in market trends.

Canine-themed meme coin Dogecoin

DOGE
$0.21



24h volatility:
3.5%


Market cap:
$31.37 B



Vol. 24h:
$2.13 B

is currently at a point where it either bounces to around $0.242 or goes below $0.205, which is its critical support level now.

The coin had attempted to push to a higher level last week but encountered some resistance along the way. Since that time, DOGE has been struggling to make a comeback.


The Dogecoin Price Outlook

At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.2127, with a 1.7% decline over the last 24 hours.

Notably, its 24-hour trading volume is pegged at $2.07 billion. This was after a failed attempt to test the upper levels the previous week. The price pulled back significantly and is now right in the middle of a tight range, with the weekly and monthly numbers showing a slight gain.

As a result, traders are on the lookout for a key support level that could anchor the coin’s next big move, or bear trend. The market is quite cautious because DOGE is in a consolidation zone. It could remain so for as long as either bulls or bears take control.

Meanwhile, DOGE futures volumes recently jumped 119% to $5.36 billion, while open interest fell 4.7% to $3.24 billion

According to BitGuru on X and other market watchers, DOGE has settled near $0.210 after facing repeated rejection.

The coin encountered rejection at $0.242, and this is not the first time that this level has acted as resistance. Looking at the current price action, it is clear that the market found it difficult to sustain momentum above that ceiling.

In the past, the $0.205 level has served as a starting point for rebounds. Many market observers have their eyes on this price level. Should this support hold, Dogecoin could bag a new high, possibly to $0.0242.

However, a downward streak may be looming if it goes sideways below $0.205. The coming days will reveal what happens with the DOGE price amid growing altcoin consolidation.

PEPENODE: The Next Viral Crypto on the Block

Touted as crypto’s first mine-to-earn meme coin, PepeNode (PEPENODE) is turning heads in the meme world. It lets users start mining meme coins instantly, blending the fun of memes with the thrill of crypto mining in one wild ride.

The token for this project is yet to go live, but until then, the PepeNode’s gamified mining system allows users to build rigs, earn rewards, and burn supply. It is only a matter of time before it starts ranking among the best crypto presales of 2025.

At the moment, 1 PEPENODE is priced at $0.0010407, but there is a scheduled price rise to take place within the next 3 days.

Current Presale Stats:

  • Current price: $0.0010407
  • Amount raised so far: $547K
  • Ticker: PEPENODE

PEPENODE promises as much as 3008% in staking rewards. Purchases can be completed using credit or debit cards, as well as cryptocurrency.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Altcoin News, Cryptocurrency News, News


Benjamin Godfrey is a blockchain enthusiast and journalist who relishes writing about the real life applications of blockchain technology and innovations to drive general acceptance and worldwide integration of the emerging technology. His desire to educate people about cryptocurrencies inspires his contributions to renowned blockchain media and sites.

Godfrey Benjamin on X

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/dogecoin-price-eyes-rebound-how-high-can-it-soar/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

The post Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has had a tough year with big ups and downs. Many investors left after the price dropped, raising doubts about its future. But crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin is still positive. He says Pi doesn’t need to be a $1 stablecoin to work for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The question is, can it really succeed …
Threshold
T$0.01598+1.07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005902+0.51%
Pi Network
PI$0.34261-0.16%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:28
Partager
Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, explains why interoperability is the only way forward for stablecoins.
Forward
FORWARD$0.000184-4.61%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755-0.97%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/02 21:05
Partager
Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
Bitcoin
BTC$111,186.41+2.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0801+16.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]