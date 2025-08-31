Dogecoin Price Falls, But Stabilises Above $0.20

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 22:29
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013776-19.65%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0007208+18.96%
FORM
FORM$3.0446-18.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01256-2.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018506-8.05%
Aug 31, 2025 at 12:11 // Price

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading below its moving average lines.


Dogecoin price long-term prediction: ranging 


The cryptocurrency remains in a range trading above the $0.20 support but below the $0.26 resistance. It is trading above the $0.20 support but is being rejected at the moving average lines. A break below the $0.20 support would send Dogecoin down to $0.18.


However, a further decline in the cryptocurrency is unlikely as the altcoin continues to form doji candlesticks. On the upside, the price of the altcoin will rise if buyers keep it above the moving average lines.

DOGE price indicators analysis


On both charts, the price bars are below the moving average lines, indicating that the cryptocurrency will continue to fall. Buyers are defending the current price support of $0.20. Doji candlesticks have developed as DOGE consolidates above the $0.20 support level. The existence of doji candlesticks has kept the price stable.

Technical indicators




DOGE/USD price daily chart – August 30, 2025

 What is the next direction for Dogecoin?


  


    DOGE has fallen below its moving average lines and on the 4-hour chart, DOGE is trading in a narrow range between the $0.20 support and the moving average lines. The moving average lines are opposing the rising trend. This may signal that the altcoin will resume its uptrend once it breaks above the moving average lines and the resistance at $0.26. In the meantime, DOGE is trading in a bearish trend zone.

  



  

   

   

   

  

  

DOGE/USD price 4-hour chart - August 30, 2025

  

Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

  

 

 
Source: https://coinidol.com/dogecoin-stabilises-above-020/


Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées
Vous aimerez peut-être aussi
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)
bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$865.25+0.79%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1277-1.92%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002796-2.64%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Partager
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards
At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10193-1.33%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01757+1.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1277-1.92%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Partager
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar
PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
U
U$0.01748+4.04%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0749-21.57%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001771-1.00%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar
WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot
Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program Pauses Grants to Refocus Strategy