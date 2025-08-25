Dogecoin Price Holds Between Support And Resistance Levels

2025/08/25 09:47
Dogecoin traded in a limited range during 2025. At the time of writing, the Dogecoin price held near $0.22 while the DOGE/BTC pair showed modest gains. Analysts said the token displayed relative stability despite uncertain market conditions.

The question was whether buyers could maintain support and eventually break above resistance.

Dogecoin Price Stayed Within a Narrow Range

At the time of writing, the Dogecoin price moved between support near $0.21 and resistance close to $0.24.

This defined corridor marked the boundaries where buyers and sellers acted most strongly.

Analysts said that support near $0.21 represented the level where demand consistently returned. On the other side, sellers stepped in close to $0.24, preventing further upside progress.

Over several sessions, the range held. Analysts noted that participation increased when the price neared either boundary. The steady interaction suggested a balance of interest on both sides of the market.

In previous years, Dogecoin showed similar extended consolidation phases. Those periods often came before more significant moves.

At present, however, the token continued to trade inside its defined levels without a clear breakout.

Consolidation Pattern Repeated on Weekly DOGE/BTC Chart

On the weekly DOGE/BTC chart, Dogecoin showed a repeating pattern of extended consolidation.

Analysts described the formation as a descending trendline that acted as resistance and a horizontal line that served as support.

This structure mirrored earlier phases in the token’s history. In past cycles, such setups had preceded stronger upward moves.

However, the latest pattern still required confirmation before any new direction could emerge.

The current support zone showed continued buyer activity. This zone was often marked in green on trading charts. It reflected the point where demand outweighed supply.

Repeated rejections near the descending trendline reinforced the role of sellers. Each time the price approached the line, momentum weakened.

The inability to break through highlighted the significance of this barrier. Trading volume remained steady inside this structure.

According to analysts, such consistency suggested that market participants remained engaged even while the token stayed constrained.

Technical Signals Showed Balanced Market Activity

Technical indicators confirmed the picture of balance. On the one-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fluctuated between 60 and 69 at the time of writing.

RSI measured momentum by comparing recent gains and losses. A reading near 70 suggested the market was close to overbought conditions, but the current values remained neutral.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator gave mixed signals. Positive momentum appeared above 600 Million, while negative readings were close to 90 Million.

The MACD tracked the relationship between two moving averages, showing shifts in momentum and potential trend changes.

These figures suggested that buying and selling pressures were roughly equal. Neither bulls nor bears held decisive control. Short bursts of activity occurred, but no sustained momentum was visible.

Analysts said that the combination of neutral RSI values and alternating MACD signals showed why the price remained trapped inside its narrow corridor.

Each attempt to move higher or lower quickly met resistance from the opposite side.

Dogecoin 1-hour Price Chart | Source:TradingView

Analysts Watched for a Possible Breakout

At press time, the Dogecoin price still traded inside the narrow band between $0.21 and $0.24. Analysts said the persistence of a firm support floor remained important.

As long as this level held, interest in testing resistance would continue. Whether buying power could build enough to push past resistance was the main question.

Until then, the market structure remained defined and balanced. Traders continued to monitor RSI and MACD for signs of momentum shifts that might confirm a breakout.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/24/dogecoin-price-holds-between-support-and-resistance-levels/

