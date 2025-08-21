Dogecoin Price Near Breakout As Key Levels Hold

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 06:45
Dogecoin traded near $0.21 in August 2025 after gaining 1.02% in 24 hours. The token lost about 10% during the past week and 22% in the past month.

Analysts said compression patterns suggested the token could soon break out with a sharp move of around 40%.

The market structure formed a descending triangle, with resistance previously near $0.24 and support near $0.22. Analysts noted that this pattern often preceded significant swings.

Dogecoin Price Compressed Inside Triangle Formation

Analysts described the current setup as a descending triangle. This formation developed when lower highs pressed against horizontal support. Dogecoin traded within this structure near $0.21 at press time.

Trading activity was subdued. Analysts said declining volume during consolidation often preceded volatility. They expected a breakout once the triangle reached its apex.

If buyers regained momentum, the Dogecoin price could revisit $0.29. Failure to hold support risked a decline toward $0.19, a level aligned with key Fibonacci retracement points.

Source: X

Technical Signals Guided Short-Term Outlook

The 12-hour chart highlighted Fibonacci retracement levels shaping sentiment. The 0.5 retracement near $0.22 provided support at press time.

Analysts said this level often acted as a pivot in corrections. Resistance already appeared near the 0.618 retracement around $0.23, where recent rallies stalled.

If the 0.5 retracement failed, analysts expected a slide toward the 0.236 retracement near $0.19. Bollinger Bands and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator showed potential volatility.

Bollinger Bands expanded during past swings, while MACD shifts often signaled momentum reversals. These tools suggested the market was preparing for another strong move.

Volume trends supported this expectation. Analysts noted that muted activity often reflected hesitation, but when combined with compression, it created conditions for sharp price discovery.

Analysts Kept Long-Term Dogecoin Price Targets

On higher timeframes, analysts pointed to a series of higher lows since early 2025. They said this pattern showed that the long-term uptrend remained intact despite recent pressure.

Shan Specter, a market analyst, noted that Dogecoin held a constructive structure. He said the consolidation phase could act as a reset before further expansion.

Specter projected a potential cycle target between $0.70 and $1.30. He cited consistent support from entrepreneur Elon Musk as a factor sustaining long-term investor interest.

The weekly chart reinforced this perspective. The MACD showed momentum flattening, but higher lows kept the structure intact. Bollinger Bands suggested volatility could return later in the year.

Source: X

Outlook Focused on Breakout Direction

The Dogecoin price faced a critical test. The descending triangle would determine the short-term path, while higher-timeframe structures kept the broader trend constructive.

If bulls regained control, analysts expected a move back toward $0.29 before further evaluation. If sellers broke support, the next notable level was near $0.19.

At press time, Dogecoin was valued near $0.21. Analysts said the upcoming breakout would decide the token’s direction in the months ahead.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/20/dogecoin-price-near-breakout-as-key-levels-hold/

