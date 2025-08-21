Dogecoin Price Outlook: Analysts Give 3 Reasons Why $0.0044 Layer Brett Could Reach $1 First

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/21 18:00
The Dogecoin Price is still one of the most-watched metrics in crypto, but the conversation has started to shift. Dogecoin remains the original meme coin with a strong following, yet new projects are making noise in ways that DOGE can’t easily match. One of the names climbing quickly into the spotlight is Layer Brett (LBRETT), a token running on Ethereum’s Layer 2. With its presale heating up and staking rewards drawing investors in, some analysts think LBRETT might have a clearer path to $1 than Dogecoin itself.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price faces familiar challenges

Right now, the Dogecoin Price is hovering near $0.23. That’s not bad for a token built mostly on culture and memes, but growth has slowed compared to past cycles. Dogecoin is still used for tipping and payments online, and its brand recognition gives it staying power. The problem is that beyond community support, it doesn’t offer much else. Without staking or deeper DeFi integrations, DOGE risks losing ground to tokens that give holders more ways to participate and earn.

Layer Brett’s (LBRETT) presale momentum is hard to ignore

In contrast, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is only at the beginning of its journey. The presale price sits around $0.0044, which means even small gains can create huge upside for early buyers. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it avoids the slow speeds and high fees that plague older tokens. Transactions are fast, cheap, and secure, a combination that makes it more than just a meme. That’s why many investors see it as both a cultural play and a serious altcoin with room to grow.

Staking gives LBRETT an edge over Dogecoin

One of the biggest differences between the two projects comes down to staking. Layer Brett offers enormous APYs for early adopters, with rewards that run into the tens of thousands of percent. That makes holding and locking up supply far more attractive than simply holding DOGE in a wallet. Dogecoin, along with other meme coins like Shiba Inu and Pepe, doesn’t have that kind of incentive built in. As a result, some traders are shifting their attention to projects that provide both speculation and yield.

Community versus utility

Dogecoin will always have culture on its side. It’s the name people recognize, and it benefits from constant attention on social media. But culture alone might not be enough in 2025. Projects like Layer Brett are proving that you can take meme power and add real features to it, things like gamified staking, NFTs, and eventually cross-chain compatibility. That mix of fun and function is exactly what many new investors are looking for.

Why $1 look closer for Layer Brett

The Dogecoin Price may rise again if retail hype kicks in, but its market cap already makes big multiples harder to achieve. Layer Brett, starting from just $0.0044, has far more space to run. If the crypto bull market heats up the way analysts expect, $1 doesn’t look impossible. With presale momentum, high staking rewards, and the advantage of being built on Ethereum Layer 2, LBRETT is quickly making the case that it could be the next big crypto before the cycle is over.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

