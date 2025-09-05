Dogecoin Price Prediction As DOGE Treasury Firms Enter The Market – Could Meme Coins Be About To Explode?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 07:23
Threshold
T$0.01584-2.16%
Waves
WAVES$1.1158-1.81%
RealLink
REAL$0.06029-1.03%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001948-4.69%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.32-1.34%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21406-2.26%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002457-3.79%

The crypto world is buzzing, and it’s not just about the latest Dogecoin price prediction. While DOGE has long captured headlines, a seismic shift is underway, with institutional interest now casting a fresh eye on the volatile yet exciting meme coin landscape. Could this signal an explosion for these digital assets, or is there a new contender ready to redefine what a meme coin can truly be?

For years, the likes of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and even newer sensations like Pepe and Bonk have ridden waves of community hype, sometimes without much underlying tech. Now, Layer Brett is here not on wave or hype but instead on the Ethereum layer 2 network.

Is Layer Brett the smart meme coin for the new era of DOGE?

Layer Brett is an ambitious new meme coin that’s not content to ape its predecessors merely. Unlike the original Brett token, which was simply a cultural phenomenon on Base, Layer Brett is purpose-built as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution. 

This isn’t just a fancy label; it means blistering speed, transactions costing pennies instead of dollars, and immense scalability. Ethereum Layer 2s are projected to handle trillions of transactions annually, solving problems that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu still face. Imagine trading without wallet-busting fees; that’s the promise of Layer Brett, a low-gas-fee crypto.

Here’s why Layer Brett stands out in a crowded market:

  • Ethereum Layer 2 Power: High-speed, ultra-low-cost transactions. Forget the congestion that can plague older altcoins like Dogecoin.
  • Presale Opportunity: Get in early on $LBRETT for just $0.0053 per token. It’s an opportunity Shiba Inu early birds could only dream of.
  • Insane Staking Rewards: Early buyers can snag over 1,020% APY through staking. This isn’t your grandma’s staking crypto; it’s DeFi on steroids.
  • Meme Energy, Real Utility: Unlike pure hype plays like Bonk or the original Brett, $LBRETT has genuine tech backing its viral appeal.

Staking benefits: how $LBRETT rewards early buyers beyond DOGE

Layer Brett offers more than just the thrill of a meme coin. Its DeFi capabilities, especially the staking benefits, are designed to reward its community generously. With APYs reaching upwards of 1,020%, holding $LBRETT isn’t just about price speculation, as is often the case with Pepe or Bonk. 

It’s about earning substantial passive income. This makes it a compelling DeFi coin and the next big crypto contender for those looking beyond the well-worn path of Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. The presale is a fantastic entry point for anyone seeking a low-cap crypto gem with serious upside in the upcoming crypto bull run of 2025.

The next 100x altcoin? Layer Brett in focus.

As the Dogecoin price prediction discussions continue, analysts also search for the next 100x altcoin. With a total supply of 10 billion tokens and a current presale price of $0.0053, Layer Brett has a much smaller market cap compared to the behemoths like DOGE, Shiba Inu, or even Pepe. 

This provides exponential growth potential, especially given its robust Web3 infrastructure. The project is also sweetening the pot with a planned $1 million giveaway, reinforcing its community-first approach that Bonk and the original Brett could learn from.

Layer Brett is still in its crypto presale stages—but not for long. While the Dogecoin price prediction still holds sway, the future of meme coins is clearly moving towards projects that offer both hype and substance.

Don’t miss this chance to get in early on a top meme coin with real utility and incredible staking rewards.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/as-doge-treasury-firms-enter-the-market-could-meme-coins-be-about-to-explode/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CNBC, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), discussed the rise of stock tokenization and its impact on
Union
U$0.0105-16.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09877-2.28%
Partager
PANews2025/07/02 22:14
Partager
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Partager
Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/boerse-stuttgart-seturion-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016205-8.74%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 08:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Figma's Shares Slide Following Earnings as Company Says It Isn't a Bitcoin Treasury

Trump's mobile phone business: money-making, controversy, and political-business ties