Dogecoin Price Prediction: As the DOGE ETF Launches, DOGE Tipped To Hit $0.50 Along With LBRETT

With the DOJE ETF now live, Dogecoin is riding a wave of renewed legitimacy and institutional interest. Recent analysis indicates that the new ETF and rising trading volumes have propelled Dogecoin past resistance zones.

Meanwhile, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining buzz as a high-potential presale play. As both meme coins benefit from growing capital inflows and community momentum, many analysts believe $DOGE could reach $0.50 while $LBRETT delivers even larger returns.

Dogecoin price prediction: DOGE faces short-term pressure but ETF approval signals long-term strength

The Dogecoin price has slipped by 8.33% this week, dropping to $0.26. Market watcher Rai highlighted that the charts reflect ongoing selling pressure, with multiple rejections at resistance levels and only weak attempts by buyers to regain momentum.

The dip comes despite a strong rally earlier this month, when Dogecoin surged 42% following the approval of the REX-Osprey ETF—the first Dogecoin-focused ETF to be launched in the United States.

The approval sparked fresh institutional interest, bringing Dogecoin back into the mainstream spotlight. Project founder Billy Markus described the ETF as a pivotal step that proves Dogecoin can stand alongside leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of recognition. The move also cemented Dogecoin’s relevance in the meme coin sector, reinforcing its position among the best-known and most widely traded tokens.

Layer Brett: The Meme Coin Powering Toward Explosive 2025 Gains

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is quickly establishing itself as one of the most exciting tokens in the market, with a presale entry point of just $0.0058.

What sets it apart is its meme culture appeal and its powerful Ethereum Layer 2 foundation. This gives the project lightning-fast transaction speeds, extremely low fees, and scalability that an older meme coin like Dogecoin has struggled to achieve. Investors are also eyeing its incredible staking rewards, with annual yields of nearly 660% still available to early participants.

The project has also cultivated one of the most engaged communities in the meme coin sector. Thousands of new holders are joining each week, while activity on X, Telegram, and Discord has kept Layer Brett trending across crypto circles. A $1 million community giveaway is further driving engagement, giving the project both a viral edge and deep grassroots support.

On-chain data shows whale wallets moving aggressively into Layer Brett, while presale stages continue to sell out at record speed. This activity underlines growing confidence that $LBRETT is a serious contender for long-term growth. Analysts predict the token could surge as high as $0.80 by 2026, marking a potential 150x return for early buyers.

With Ethereum-backed security, a scalable network, and meme-powered virality, Layer Brett looks primed for an extraordinary run. If current momentum continues, it could well become the defining meme coin of 2025, combining cultural dominance with blockchain utility in a way the market has rarely seen.

Layer Brett is poised to deliver bigger multiples than Dogecoin

Dogecoin price prediction could keep pushing upward, but analysts caution that the biggest returns may come from smaller Layer 2 projects such as Layer Brett. With its low entry price and rapid momentum, $LBRETT is drawing attention as a token with far greater upside potential.

By the time it reaches exchanges, many expect early investors to already be holding significant profits, setting the stage for one of the standout stories of the next cycle.

