DOGE ETF launch fuels price predictions of $0.50, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale and 660% APY staking make it a stronger 150x upside play for 2025.DOGE ETF launch fuels price predictions of $0.50, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale and 660% APY staking make it a stronger 150x upside play for 2025.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: As the DOGE ETF Launches, DOGE Tipped To Hit $0.50 Along With LBRETT

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 06:20
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04323-2.41%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5169-1.99%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26108-2.39%

dogecoin LBR

With the DOJE ETF now live, Dogecoin is riding a wave of renewed legitimacy and institutional interest. Recent analysis indicates that the new ETF and rising trading volumes have propelled Dogecoin past resistance zones. 

Meanwhile, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining buzz as a high-potential presale play. As both meme coins benefit from growing capital inflows and community momentum, many analysts believe $DOGE could reach $0.50 while $LBRETT delivers even larger returns.

Dogecoin price prediction: DOGE faces short-term pressure but ETF approval signals long-term strength

The Dogecoin price has slipped by 8.33% this week, dropping to $0.26. Market watcher Rai highlighted that the charts reflect ongoing selling pressure, with multiple rejections at resistance levels and only weak attempts by buyers to regain momentum.

lbr

The dip comes despite a strong rally earlier this month, when Dogecoin surged 42% following the approval of the REX-Osprey ETF—the first Dogecoin-focused ETF to be launched in the United States.

chart315135 11

Source

The approval sparked fresh institutional interest, bringing Dogecoin back into the mainstream spotlight. Project founder Billy Markus described the ETF as a pivotal step that proves Dogecoin can stand alongside leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of recognition. The move also cemented Dogecoin’s relevance in the meme coin sector, reinforcing its position among the best-known and most widely traded tokens.

Layer Brett: The Meme Coin Powering Toward Explosive 2025 Gains

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is quickly establishing itself as one of the most exciting tokens in the market, with a presale entry point of just $0.0058. 

What sets it apart is its meme culture appeal and its powerful Ethereum Layer 2 foundation. This gives the project lightning-fast transaction speeds, extremely low fees, and scalability that an older meme coin like Dogecoin has struggled to achieve. Investors are also eyeing its incredible staking rewards, with annual yields of nearly 660% still available to early participants.

The project has also cultivated one of the most engaged communities in the meme coin sector. Thousands of new holders are joining each week, while activity on X, Telegram, and Discord has kept Layer Brett trending across crypto circles. A $1 million community giveaway is further driving engagement, giving the project both a viral edge and deep grassroots support.

lbrett banner

On-chain data shows whale wallets moving aggressively into Layer Brett, while presale stages continue to sell out at record speed. This activity underlines growing confidence that $LBRETT is a serious contender for long-term growth. Analysts predict the token could surge as high as $0.80 by 2026, marking a potential 150x return for early buyers. 

With Ethereum-backed security, a scalable network, and meme-powered virality, Layer Brett looks primed for an extraordinary run. If current momentum continues, it could well become the defining meme coin of 2025, combining cultural dominance with blockchain utility in a way the market has rarely seen.

Layer Brett is poised to deliver bigger multiples than Dogecoin

Dogecoin price prediction could keep pushing upward, but analysts caution that the biggest returns may come from smaller Layer 2 projects such as Layer Brett. With its low entry price and rapid momentum, $LBRETT is drawing attention as a token with far greater upside potential. 

By the time it reaches exchanges, many expect early investors to already be holding significant profits, setting the stage for one of the standout stories of the next cycle.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Analysts Say PancakeSwap (CAKE) Could Rally Soon – Here’s What the Charts Signal

Analysts Say PancakeSwap (CAKE) Could Rally Soon – Here’s What the Charts Signal

CAKE is getting new interest after a quick price jump and new chart signals. The token is trading near $2.92 after climbing more than 16% in just a few hours, according to a post from Crypto Kartha on X(Formerly Twitter).  Crypto Analyst Moe Trading also shared that CAKE price is now above its yearly open
NEAR
NEAR$3.136-0.28%
PancakeSwap
CAKE$2.901-4.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08815-2.86%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 05:00
Partager
Powell says young Americans face toughest job market in years

Powell says young Americans face toughest job market in years

Youth unemployment in the United States has climbed sharply in 2025. Economists and policy officials describe the pattern as a “no hire, no fire” phase, where companies mainly hold on to current staff, add few positions, and seldom cut jobs, rather than a sudden shock from artificial intelligence. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave that view public weight at his regular press conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. He called it an “interesting labor market,” noting that “kids coming out of college and younger people, minorities, are having a hard time finding jobs.” He pointed to a low job-finding rate paired with a low redundancy rate, “you’ve got a low firing, low hiring environment”, which makes it tougher than usual for first-time jobseekers to get in the door. Deutsche Bank has dubbed recent months “the summer AI turned ugly,” and some studies link AI uptake to pressure on entry-level hiring. Powell, however, said AI “may be part of the story,” while arguing the main drivers are a cooler economy and tighter hiring plans. Economists at Goldman Sachs and UBS soon echoed that reading, concluding that this is not primarily an AI event, at least not yet. On Friday, UBS chief economist Paul Donovan released an analysis titled “The Kids Are Alright?”  As reported by Fortune, he argued that the U.S. spike in youth unemployment runs counter to trends abroad and cannot be laid solely at the feet of automation. Decline in job reallocation slows opportunities Goldman Sachs economist Pierfrancesco Mei wrote on Thursday that “finding a job takes longer in a low-turnover labor market.” He examined “job reallocation”, the creation and destruction of roles, and showed it has fallen since the late 1990s, though more gradually in recent years. Today, most movement is “churn,” or switching among existing jobs. Goldman reported that in 2025 churn sits well below its pre-pandemic pace across industries and states, and the drag “mostly fall[s] on younger workers.” In 2019, a young unemployed person in a low-churn state typically landed work in about 10 weeks; now it takes about 12 weeks on average. Donovan writes that “it might be tempting to blame technology,” since stories of machines replacing people are common. He concludes, in line with Goldman, that the U.S. pattern “more convincingly fits a broader hiring freeze narrative, affecting new entrants to the workforce.” Trade careers offer a safer path Donovan also argues this helps explain why less-educated young workers seem less exposed. Many high school dropouts secure full-time roles earlier, and a number likely did so before the 2025 slowdown set in. With college enrollment trending lower over time, more young people are opting for skilled trades. Some build blue-collar businesses earning six-figure incomes, while classmates take on student-loan debt. Past experience shows the risks for new graduates during “no fire, no hire” periods. In the Great Recession, when hiring stalled across entire sectors, those finishing college between 2007 and 2011 faced too few entry-level openings. A Stanford briefing found they earned less than cohorts graduating in normal times, and the gap lingered for 10–15 years. That history raises the stakes for Gen Z and for minority job seekers now. Economists warn about “scarring effects”, lasting hits to pay, the ability to buy a home, and wealth building. Starting out in a slump often means lower wages and a tougher climb. Powell, speaking Wednesday, also pointed to other forces weighing on labor supply, including stricter immigration policies, and said minorities are having a harder time finding work in the 2025 freeze. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Threshold
T$0.01623-2.69%
Union
U$0.012343-8.39%
SIX
SIX$0.02199+0.04%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 05:00
Partager
Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson

Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson

The post Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 18: The Indiana Fever celebrate their 87-85 win in game three of the first round of WNBA Playoffs between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on September 18, 2025 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images In the opening game of the WNBA Semi-Finals, the Indiana Fever were led by guard Kelsey Mitchell with 34 points as they torched the Aces 89-73 on the road. The key of the game seemed to be the pace of play and the disruptive, aggressive defense for the Fever. According to Aces head coach Becky Hammon, the Fever “won in all three categories. They played with a greater sense of urgency and we couldn’t catch up to their pace.” The Fever ran the floor and scored at will on drives to the basket as well as shot 50% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Fever shot 94% from the charity stripe compared to 83% from Las Vegas. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever drives against A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) Getty Images The Fever also won the battle on the boards (35 to 33), moved…
Chainbase
C$0.26488+2.58%
Threshold
T$0.01623-2.69%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.07+0.65%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 06:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Analysts Say PancakeSwap (CAKE) Could Rally Soon – Here’s What the Charts Signal

Powell says young Americans face toughest job market in years

Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson

How to Implement Lazy Loading Images and Videos in JavaScript

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks