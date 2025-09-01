Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Break $0.22?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 23:22
DOGE defended $0.21 and rebounded to $0.22 as volumes jumped (~808.9M). We map the key levels, why $0.225 matters, and what would confirm $0.25.

By Shaurya Malwa, CD Analytics

Updated Sep 1, 2025, 1:36 p.m. Published Sep 1, 2025, 1:36 p.m.

Bitcoin’s Realized Capitalization Climbs to Record High Even as Spot Price Drops

The on-chain metric is rising despite bitcoin falling to more than 12% below its all-time high.

What to know:

  • Bitcoin’s realized cap, which values tokens only when they move, rose past $1 trillion in July and now sits at a record $1.05 trillion.
  • The increase contrasts with a drop in market cap, which revalues all tokens based on the spot price.
  • The measure provides an insight into the conviction of bitcoin holders in their investment.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/01/dogecoin-price-hits-usd0-22-resistance-on-volume-spike-what-s-next

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement.
Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs secured 99.99% support from participating wallets to issue $200 million worth of its S tokens.
Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

PumpFun recorded 1.3 million active traders in August 2025, yet users collectively lost $66 million.
Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

The post Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The growing trend is seeing early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors shifting their focus towards a new PayFi coin, with the expectation of another 100x gain. Moreover, given that the market has been sluggish lately, these investors argue that the set of attributes the coin exhibits indicates its readiness for a significant surge. However, the …
