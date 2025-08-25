Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Rally 600% to Hit $0.70?

Par : Tronweekly
2025/08/25 07:00
DOGE
DOGE$0.22839-3.55%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00676-4.92%
Dogecoin Bulls Eye Expansion Phase, Will Price Hit $0.30 Soon?
  • Dogecoin trades at $0.2380 and eyes a potential breakout.
  • Historical rallies show gains of 84%, 194%, and 445% in earlier cycles.
  • Projections suggest a possible surge toward $0.70 if momentum returns.

Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.2380, drawing attention once again as technical charts point to the possibility of another strong upward wave. The recent analysis by market experts highlights how DOGE has historically moved in significant cycles, often preceded by lengthy consolidation periods.

ANYlcfB6 egX7vPkQDDBpMpvvAdlROq8U70cUqUZevqdl5MGARGBODkeu20as5J EdkmVcvzOVqFq7XCfxW9KwNb4fBGyJ9DkufxonoQL6Hpwtag5vuxQl rQMJt5BM bB5VN LLV 5k9XZ n KhSZo

Market observers have noted similar conditions forming now. The suggestion that Dogecoin could rally toward $0.70 in the next wave, representing a gain of more than 600%, is rooted in past trends. With the weekly chart under review, patterns suggest that DOGE has built strong support levels, making it primed for a potential breakout.

Historic Rallies Highlight Cyclical Surge Potential

The chart runs from 2022 onwards through until August 2025 and tracks Dogecoin’s activity week by week. The first big rally came about when the token moved from the region of $0.00456 up to $0.00866, taking in an 84% gain. The first wave recorded evidence of interest and liquidity entering the market.

ANYlcfBP1fZ3l54OSMf62 XU2 Hu8R2 PULQGiqDzbwN5MZr7FozThYj6mr7ElYwmzrXh4ZHrxgsR9lJuKtetCxeGA1kagN os2u33Kwkcc sSCGXW3cM9Mld i9enBhUJXCwkDywlMnk4Luh8wd

The second rally was significantly stronger. Dogecoin spiked from $0.03242 to $0.16643, which was up 194%. This move came amid growing retail activity and general enthusiasm in the crypto space, commonly linked with market catalysts and online sentiment.

The third and most remarkable surge elevated DOGE from $0.30472 to $1.76349, up by 445%. That cycle was picked up by mainstream audiences based on healthy trading volumes and speculative inflows. Each of the rallies has constructed a pattern of cyclical spikes that, given the conditions, are capable of lifting Dogecoin into elevated ranges.

Also Read: Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Eyes $0.26 With Clear Path to $0.70

Dogecoin’s Path to $0.70 Hinges on Market Momentum

The latest prediction is that Dogecoin may retest $0.70 during its next rally. This price is noteworthy not just because it marks more than a 600% ascent from support chart levels but also because Dogecoin previously hit comparable highs during the 2021 rally cycle.

Technically, the projection is based on repeated wave structures, with every surge overcoming the last one. If that pattern is sustained, the next leg may deliver the breakout. Support zones picked out on the chart support confidence, with them indicating places where buying pressure has traditionally overcome selling.

Nevertheless, the aggressive potential of the $0.70 target relies upon something greater than simply chart patterns. The overall market direction, sentiment of investors, and outside influences such as adoption or mainstream interest again will have roles to play in determining if such a next wave is possible.

Also Read: Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Forecast: Whale Activity Hints at Potential Rally to $0.48

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

From Guesswork to Ground Truth: Making Traffic Forecasts Physically Feasible

From Guesswork to Ground Truth: Making Traffic Forecasts Physically Feasible

This paper adds analytical kinematic priors for uncertainty across timesteps in trajectory forecasting, boosting performance and stability in traffic tasks.
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/25 02:36
Partager
BCD‑SCA Based Optimization for UAV‑CRN: Joint Trajectory, Power, and Scheduling Design

BCD‑SCA Based Optimization for UAV‑CRN: Joint Trajectory, Power, and Scheduling Design

This section formulates the UAV‑CRN rate maximization problem and proposes a BCD‑SCA algorithm, decomposing it into convex subproblems with proven convergence.
Scallop
SCA$0.1057-3.20%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/25 03:36
Partager
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$203.73-1.12%
Capverse
CAP$0.06577+0.13%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.260181-8.86%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

From Guesswork to Ground Truth: Making Traffic Forecasts Physically Feasible

BCD‑SCA Based Optimization for UAV‑CRN: Joint Trajectory, Power, and Scheduling Design

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Why Growing Companies Shouldn’t Rely Too Heavily on No-Code Tools

FBI Warns of Ruthless Crypto Recovery Scam Preying on Victims Twice